Country’s youth becoming job providers: UP CM

He said the number of medical colleges in the country has increased from 431 in 2014 to 818 now, while the number of IITs rose from 16 to 23 and IIMs from 13 to 22. Yogi also said the number of MBBS seats increased from around 51,000 before 2014 to nearly 1.28 lakh.

“The youth are no longer just job seekers; they are becoming job creators,” the CM said, emphasising the government’s focus on employment, entrepreneurship and skill development.

Addressing a gathering in Siddharthnagar, Yogi said initiatives such as the PM Startup scheme, Digital India, PM Internship and Mission Rozgar were creating new opportunities for young people.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said India has witnessed a significant expansion in employment and educational opportunities over the past 12 years during which 17 crore jobs and employment opportunities were created. He said the country’s youth are increasingly becoming job creators rather than job seekers.

The CM further said around 25 crore people had come out of poverty over the past 12 years, attributing the change to welfare schemes and development initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Yogi said around 17,000 skill development centres and more than 15,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) were currently functioning across the country. He said India has also developed a strong startup ecosystem and is witnessing a significant growth in technical, medical and higher education.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh, he said before 2017, young people from the state were hesitant to identify themselves outside Uttar Pradesh. He said more than nine lakh government jobs had been provided in the state over the past nine years.

Yogi also highlighted the Chief Minister Abhyudaya Yojana, under which virtual and physical coaching is provided to aspirants preparing for examinations such as UPSC, UPPSC, NEET and JEE. He said AI and other emerging technologies were also being introduced in ITIs and polytechnic institutions to improve the skills and employability of young people.

He said the Congress and Samajwadi Party tried to divide society on the basis of caste, region and language. The CM also said the government has ensured that the Kanwar Yatra continues with adequate security arrangements.

Yogi highlighted the growing demand for Siddharthnagar’s Kala Namak rice, saying its market price has reached around ₹200 per kg. He said a large facilitation centre has been approved to improve the production, processing and marketing of the rice.

He also said the government is promoting Buddhist tourism in Kapilvastu and has sanctioned funds for a Vipassana centre in the region. Yogi appealed to people to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and hoist the national flag at their homes on Independence Day.