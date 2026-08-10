26-year-old dies by suicide in Bhosari after alleged blackmail over gold earring; woman booked

A 26-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the terrace of a 12-storey residential building in Bhosari following alleged threats and demands for money by a woman over a gold earring, police said. The matter came to light after the father of the deceased lodged a complaint at the Bhosari police station on Saturday, August 8. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident took place on July 27 at around 10.45 am at Destination Kshitij Society, located behind the Gavhane petrol pump in Bhosari. The matter came to light after the father of the deceased lodged a complaint at the Bhosari police station on Saturday, August 8.

According to the complaint, a woman allegedly accused the 26-year-old victim of walking away with a gold earring that had gone missing from her shop. She allegedly demanded ₹50,000 from him and threatened to lodge a police complaint accusing him of theft if he failed to pay.

Police said the woman subsequently allegedly demanded ₹1 lakh from the victim and later sought another ₹50,000. She also allegedly brought another person to threaten him, according to the complaint.

The victim’s family has alleged that he was distressed by the repeated threats, monetary demands and mental harassment. Unable to cope with the situation, he allegedly jumped from the terrace of the 12-storey building and died.

The Bhosari police have registered a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with abetment of suicide, along with relevant provisions of the law. The woman named in the complaint is facing allegations in connection with the case.