Tremors damage five homes, partially collapse temple wall in Nashik

Tremors were felt in Nashik city and Peth, Kalwan, Surgana, Niphad, Dindori, Deola and Chandwad talukas, lasting about five seconds and prompting residents to rush out of their homes.

District officials said a sidewall of a temple at Junothi village in Peth taluka partially collapsed, while walls of five houses in Kalwan, Surgana and Dindori tehsils developed minor cracks.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, Nashik was hit by a 4.3-magnitude earthquake after 10 pm on Saturday, followed by a 3.3-magnitude tremor at 5.33 am on Sunday.

Tremors damaged at least five houses and partially collapsed a temple wall in Nashik district late Saturday night, triggering panic across the city and seven rural talukas. No casualties or injuries were reported.

“There has been no loss of life or injuries in any of the earthquakes, including the one last night, that have occurred in Nashik,” district collector Ayush Prasad told HT.

A Ministry of Earth Sciences team visited earthquake-prone parts of the district last week and installed six seismographs along the Peth-Kalwan border, an area that has been the epicentre of earthquakes recorded in the district.

“These instruments will enable experts in the ministry to detect and record seismic waves and issue early warnings,” Prasad said.

Saturday night’s 4.3-magnitude earthquake was the strongest recorded in Nashik in 40 years. The district last experienced an earthquake of the same magnitude on February 26, 1986.

Nashik falls under seismic Zone III, with the tremors believed to be linked to small faults in the Western Ghats, according to the district administration.

“Nashik has a history of recording mild earthquakes since 1869, with most measuring less than 5 on the Richter scale. In 2021, the district recorded as many as 100 mild earthquakes,” Prasad said.

He said cracks in some houses could also be linked to construction that did not conform to Bureau of Indian Standards norms.

The administration has launched awareness drives and mock drills in educational institutions across Nashik city and rural areas following the recent series of mild earthquakes. Residents of kutcha houses made of mud and bricks have been advised to remain particularly cautious, Prasad said.