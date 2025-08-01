Foreigner tears up while bidding farewell to Bengaluru after emotional journey: 'I never cried leaving a country'

A heartfelt video shared by a foreign traveller on Instagram has deeply moved users, as she bids an emotional farewell to Bengaluru, India. The clip, posted by a woman named Arina, captures her in tears as she reflects on her time in the city and describes how profoundly the experience impacted her. A foreign traveller shared an emotional video about Bengaluru, praising its culture and people.(Instagram/arinashoco)

In the widely circulated video, Arina is seen saying, “I never cried leaving the country,” as she wipes away tears. The video then transitions into a montage of her time spent exploring the bustling streets and serene neighbourhoods of Bengaluru.

A spiritual and cultural discovery

Speaking in the video, Arina shares, “This is India the media doesn't want you to see. I've spent 15 days in Bengaluru and now I'm about to go on my third travel to India. I completely fell in love with this country. India is so amazing so far. It's a very divine energy too.”

She continues, highlighting Bengaluru’s cultural diversity, saying, “Bengaluru is a great collision of few religions - Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity. Also what I loved about Bengaluru is walking around and seeing residential areas. As I have to mention that Indian people have a great taste when it comes to houses.”

Arina also marvels at the contrasts she observed in the city’s streets, noting, “The streets of Bengaluru were full of contrasts, all different vibrant cultures. It was just so pleasant and interesting walking around the city and exploring each corner of that because everything was so special and natural about it.”

An emotional goodbye to a city she fell in love with

Her final day in the city left a lasting impression. “On my last day I wore some traditional clothing and headed to some cultural event with prayers. It was very amazing, emotional, and I never wanted to leave because I fell in love with Bengaluru. I fell in love with people. I fell in love with the realness of India,” she adds.

The video concludes with Arina saying, “I once again admired the beauty of Bengaluru’s airport and bid farewell to India — at least for now, until my next visit.”

The Instagram clip, captioned “Bengaluru: I love the chaos, I love the feeling that you’re in the middle of some wild nonstop life. Don’t think I’ve seen this mix of madness and pure joy anywhere else. I miss you already,” has already garnered 111k views and sparked a wave of emotional reactions.

Internet reacts with heartfelt praise

One user commented, “Only someone who’s truly experienced India can understand this feeling.” Another shared, “This is exactly how I felt after leaving India — the country changes something inside you.” A third wrote, “Your words brought tears to my eyes. India is truly magical.” Someone else added, “Thank you for capturing and sharing this beautiful, often unseen side of my country.” Another remarked, “This feels incredibly personal, as if you spoke on behalf of all of us who hold India close to our hearts.” One user also said, “Watching this gave me goosebumps. Bengaluru is truly a special place.”