Bengaluru auto driver’s honest take on Hindi-Kannada row goes viral: ‘Everything is first class’

A viral video featuring a candid conversation between a Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver and a woman passenger has offered a refreshing perspective on the city’s much-discussed language tensions. A viral video showed a Bengaluru auto driver's calm take on language issues.(Instagram/khyatishree2)

Shared on Instagram by user Khyati Shree, the clip captures a light-hearted exchange where she tries to learn basic Kannada phrases from the driver.

When asked about the recent spats between Hindi and Kannada speakers, the driver responds with striking simplicity: “Yeh thoda aadmi log daru wagera peke rehta hai, aisa aisa karke jhagda hota hai. Warna koi problem nahi hai, acche se rehte hai sab… Bengaluru ke andar sab first class hai.” (Some men get drunk and do mischief, otherwise there are no problems. Everything is first class in Bengaluru.)

His words stand out amid all the noise online. He explains that the anger people often see is usually just temporary frustration, not genuine hostility. In his view, Bengaluru is largely a peaceful and welcoming city where people live together with mutual respect.

“Hindi vs Kannada” narrative challenged

Khyati, in her caption, writes about her own experiences during her stay in Karnataka. “Hindi vs Kannada issues are always in news. I have stayed in Karnataka for 4 months and travelled beyond Bengaluru too. Never faced any problem when it came to language,” she states.

She goes on to share that she interacted with several cab and auto drivers, was warmly hosted by locals, dined at numerous places, and never felt unwelcome for being a Hindi speaker. “As long as you are a well-behaved person, no-one cares if you are a Hindi-speaking person,” she adds, noting that English also helps bridge communication gaps.

Internet reacts with praise and relatability

The video has garnered over 10.5 million views and triggered a wave of positive reactions online. One user commented, “That man is wise beyond words. What a lovely reply.” Another wrote, “So true! Most problems are created by a few and blown up online.”

A viewer said, “Lived in Bengaluru for 3 years and never had any issue. It’s a lovely city with kind people.” Another remarked, “People need to stop generalising based on isolated incidents.”

A user also shared, “This proves that good behaviour goes a long way,” while another added, “Respect begets respect, regardless of language.” One more chimed in, “Such wholesome content! The driver made my day.”