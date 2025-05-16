Indian-origin Naval Ravikant slides into X user's DM over viral ‘untold story’: 'Full of made up numbers'

Naval Ravikant asked a Portugal-based founder to delete an X post about his “life story.” The India-original businessman rubbished the post's claims that he was raised by a single mother after being abandoned by his father at the age of nine. The Portugal-based founder promptly removed his post on Naval Ravikant. (File Photo)

“Born poor in India. Abandoned by his father at 9. Raised in NYC libraries by a single mother. He turned nothing into $2B predicting the future. The untold story of how Naval Ravikant hacked reality with his intelligence,” Nik Huno wrote on X. His post soon went viral and accumulated nearly three million views. However, it turned out that Huno got fact-checked by Ravikant himself, who dropped a response to the post asking him to delete the share.

Ravikant posted, “Sorry Nik, but this whole thread is full of made up numbers and "facts." Best to just delete it.” After this, Huno promptly deleted the X post and even apologised.

Naval Ravikan't reply to an X user. (X/@NikHuno)

In a separate X share, Huno wrote that he deleted the post on Ravikant, which has millions of views, claiming that he wrote it because he thought Ravikant’s life story was inspiring.

“But Naval DMed and asked me to delete the thread because some of the facts/data were incorrect and could potentially do harm,” he continued, adding that he removed the post.

“Double check the data”

Huno posted that the incident taught him a valuable lesson about double-checking data collected from AI chatbots like ChatGPT or Perplexity AI.

Social media is forgiving:

While some criticised Huno for posting a post that he had to delete after being fact-checked, most appreciated his honesty about the whole situation.

An individual wrote, “I really admire how you admit the mistake, explain how it was made, and delete the thread upon his request. That's amazing. The facts may not be true, but still, because of you, I got introduced to this great man with knowledge. Keep it up.” Another added, “Good on you for admitting your mistake. Everyone makes mistakes; it's best to be humble and learn from them.”