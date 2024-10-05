‘I do near-death exercises’: Indian-origin entrepreneur Naval Ravikant opens up about life, work with BeerBiceps

Ranveer Allahbadia dropped his first podcast after the recent hacking incident, and people are labelling it as the ‘sickest episode of his career.’ Featuring Naval Ravikant, an Indian-origin entrepreneur, co-founder, chairman, and former CEO of AngelList, this candid conversation delves into the meaning of life, work, spirituality, love, and more. Ranveer Allahbadia, popular as BeerBiceps, in conversation with his podcast guest Indian-origin entrepreneur Naval Ravikant. (YouTube/@BeerBiceps)

“Welcome to the biggest podcast of my life - this is the moment when The Ranveer Show officially goes international with none other than the legendary Naval Ravikant!” Allahbadia, who is famous as BeerBiceps, wrote on YouTube.

"A true game-changer in the world of self-growth, Naval is the man behind the mindset shifts of millions, including mine,” he posted, adding they dive into “life's biggest questions” in the podcast, as they talk about “happiness, success, the meaning of life, and why self-obsession is the root of all misery.

The podcast starts with Allahbadia introducing Ravikant. He then asks him several questions, including: “What is the meaning of life.” As the thinker explains his point of view, he adds, “Existence itself is a miracle, everything else is science.”

“You don’t think you are slightly more evolved?”

Their conversation about spirituality leads BeerBiceps to ask Ravikant about his take on the matter, adding that he thinks that the entrepreneur is on a higher level than his fellow human beings.

Humbly, Ravikant replies, “No, that’s a loaded question. I don’t think of myself, I want to be clear on that… because I found that thinking about yourself is a source of all unhappiness and misery.” He then goes on to explain the teachings of Buddha.

“What if Naval’s parents didn’t leave India?”

“I don’t want to downplay geography at all. I think where you live is the single most important decision you make,” Ravikant says when asked how he thinks his life would have turned out if his parents hadn’t left Delhi.

“I like to think that even if my parents had not immigrated to the US, I would have probably done so at a later age because I was ambitious and I wanted to be around smart people and to build things," he adds.

What does love mean for Ravikant?

When asked if the definition of love has changed in his 50 years of life, Ravikant replies, “Love is one of these overloaded words, like freedom…. What is love… There’s romantic love, which we are all familiar with; Bollywood thrives on that. That’s an attachment thing.”

“Love is a feeling of unity. It’s attraction to yourself actually. It is seeing yourself as something else and then wanting to compete with it,” he adds, emphasising, “It is a positive attraction.”

Naval Ravikant’s near-death exercises:

At one point in the conversation, Ravikant opens up about his “vulnerable side” - “I sometimes have these near-death exercises, where I imagine myself dying and it’s not something that I do deliberately. It kinda happens. The moments when you get into bed but before you fall asleep are interesting because your mind goes hazy, almost like a psychedelic state deliberately.”

Take a look at the entire podcast here:

Social media can’t stay calm:

The podcast episode left social media in a frenzy. An individual wrote, “Channel got hacked, almost lost A DECADE of work, dude got his channel back and dropped the sickest episode of his entire career. Man, what a comeback!”

Another added, “By far the most unexpected podcast, keep going Ranveer you have added so much value to my life I'm a teenager who started watching you in 2022 and since then following you and improved a lot thank you so much, keep going.”

A third commented, “Bro woke up and dropped one of the best podcasts with super intellectual Naval sir.”

Naval Ravikant is a Silicon Valley mogul who is also celebrated for his insightful thoughts on wealth, happiness, and business.

What are your takeaways from this podcast?