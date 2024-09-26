Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube channels hacked, videos deleted. What he said

Prominent YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known by his popular channel name BeerBiceps, has fallen victim to a cyber attack that led to hackers gaining control of both his YouTube channels. Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, was in Singapore when the cyber attacker targetted his YouTube channels.(File)

The hackers renamed the channels after Donald Trump and Elon Musk's Tesla. "@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024" and "@Tesla.event.trump_2024" were the new names given to the two channels before their videos were deleted.

This comes weeks after the Supreme Court's YouTube channel was hacked in a similar fashion.

After deleting his podcasts and interviews, the attackers uploaded old videos of live streams of Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

What YouTube did

While both the channels have disappeared from YouTube when searching for them, YouTube showed a message clarifying that the channels were removed due to a violation of the company's policies.

"This page isn't available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else," read another message when searching for the channels. (Also read: PM Modi’s hilarious conversation with ‘BeerBiceps’ Ranveer Allahbadia. Watch)

What Ranveer Allahbadia said

Allahbadia, who was in Singapore when the cyber attacker targetted his YouTube channels, has acknowledged the hacking almost a day after the attack took place.

Taking a humourous approach to the attack, he posted a photo of his meal at a restaurant in Singapore on Instagram stories and talked about celebrating the cyber attack.

"Celebrating my two main channels being hacked with my favourite food. Vegan burgers. Death of BeerBiceps met with Death of diet," he wrote.

In another Instagram story, he posted a selfie while wearing a cartoon cat eye mask and asked, “Is this the end of my YouTube career? Was nice knowing you all.”

Who is Ranveer Allahbadia?

Allahbadia launched her YouTube channel, BeerBiceps and gained a loyal viewership for his videos that gave fitness tips, diet advice and motivational talks. Over the years, he broadened the type of content he created which popularly included interviews with high-profile personalities for his podcast.

He has interviewed Yuvraj Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar as well as Smriti Irani, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and comedian Johny Lever.

His digital content creation has also earned him several awards like Warrior of Change Award by the Maharashtra government in 2021 and Best YouTube Content of India Award (2023).

His followers said they were confident that YouTube will reinstate his account as soon as it can and make sure that is videos are not lost. “Have full faith in YouTube to help us retrieve the hacked channels. Most hands-on team I’ve worked with,” one user said.

Another user said, “@YouTubeIndia definitely going to get it back fr, and don’t worry they have best servers so, all the videos will be back soon.”