‘We all know what happened next’: Maye Musk reacts to Elon Musk, Giorgia Meloni’s viral pic

Mom Maye Musk took to X to set records straight after an X user wrote, “We all know what happened next” while sharing a viral picture of Elon Musk with Giorgia Meloni. In the photo, captured at an awards ceremony in New York, the tech billionaire and the Italian PM are seen looking at each other while smiling. A comment on this image of Elon Musk and Giorgia Meloni prompted a response from Maye Musk. (Screengrab)

What did Maye Musk say?

Dr Simon Goddek, whose bio says he has a PhD in Biotechnology and is a science journalist, shared the picture with a remark that captured Maye Musk’s attention. She reposted it with a quote, “I went back to the hotel with Elon.” The model and dietitian also added a monocle emoji, usually used when people ponder something.

How did Elon Musk react?

The Tesla chief didn’t take long to share his reaction to his mother’s post. He did so with just one word. In the comments section, the X owner wrote, “True.”

Take a look at the X exchange here:

With over 2.3 million views, the post has gone crazy viral on X. It has also been reshared across various social media platforms.

Social media express concern, praise Maye Musk

While some people shared jokes linking Elon Musk and Giorgia Meloni, others spoke up against the dating rumours. Many also praised Maye Musk for her apt reply.

Just like this individual who posted, “People are disrespectful. Even if he did, it's no one's business.”

Another added, “Mama Musk isn’t here to play those games.” A third commented, “This is my favourite post of the week so far, lmao. Mom setting the record straight.”

A fourth wrote, “This gossip spread so widely across the world that even the mother, Queen Maye, had to step in.”

Elon Musk presented the Atlantic Council Global Citizen Award to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni. He expressed his admiration for the world leader, stating that she is doing an “incredible job” as a prime minister. “She’s authentic, honest, truthful—and that cannot always be said about politicians,” the Tesla chief added.