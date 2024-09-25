German YouTuber gets self-driving Tesla cab. Elon Musk responds to ‘surreal’ video

A German YouTuber was in for a surprise when her Uber driver showed up in a Tesla car. After the Uber ride, which she described as the "best of her life", Naomi Seibt posted a short video on X detailing her experience on the self-driving vehicle. The YouTuber Naomi Seibt also added a short clip to the video showing the Tesla self-driving mode in action.(X/@NaomiSeibt)

"I just had the most amazing Uber experience because I happened to be in a Tesla. This was not my first time in a Tesla. However, I had a chat with the driver about the progress of the product and he offered to do the self-driving mode which I have never experienced in my life," she said.

Seibt said she immediately agreed to be driven in self-driving mode and it was a "surreal experience in the best way possible."

"Futuristic, revolutionary"

"It was so futuristic and at the same time, I was thinking: This is revolutionary. This is going to completely change the game for driving and the entire experience," she said.

"Best Uber ride of my life: I got to witness first-hand how the new Tesla manages to manoeuvre around obstacles and steer the wheel automatically. This technology will revolutionise the market, no one can come close. Respect, Elon Musk," she captioned the video.

The YouTuber also added a short clip to the video showing the Tesla self-driving mode in action. In the video, shot from the backseat of the car, the car's steering wheel can be seen making turns on a busy street in Germany while the driver sits there with his arms folded.

What Elon Musk said

Seibt heaped praises on Tesla and predicted that if this made it to the mainstream, no other company would be able to take on Tesla.

"Congratulations on this amazing product Elon Musk," she signed off the video.

The video which has over 78,000 views also caught the eye of the Tesla CEO who agreed with the YouTuber's prediction. " Yup," he said, in a response to the post.

"Glad you never gave up. Inspired me to fight through hard times myself instead of choosing the safe route," she said in a reply to Musk.

Tesla taxi will be "mind-blowing"

The video amassed comments from several X users who were equally fascinated with Tesla's ability to manoeuvre through traffic coupled with the ease of an Uber ride.

"Tesla Robotaxi will be more mind-blowing, 10/10!" one user wrote.

Another user took a more humorous and laid-back approach to the idea. "Maybe we can set our destination, then just crawl in the back seat and take a nap!" he said.