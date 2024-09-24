‘We have brown skin…’ : Indian YouTuber claims racism in South Korea, ignites debate on internet

South Korea, renowned for its K-pop and K-drama wave, has long been a popular destination for global travellers. However, a recent video shared on YouTube by Indian YouTuber has stirred an online debate about racism in the country. An Indian YouTuber claimed he faced racism in South Korea, sparking debate online.(YouTube/Nomadic Indian)

Deepanshu Sangwan , who runs the popular YouTube channel Nomadic Indian with over 1.7 million subscribers, recently visited South Korea, but his trip took an unexpected and uncomfortable twist. A snippet of his YouTube video was shared on X by a user named Lord Immy Kant with the caption: “An Indian YouTuber with 1.7M subscribers faces racism in South Korea, exposing the darker side of the K-pop and K-drama craze. Ironically, Indian radfems bingeing these shows are seen as ugloids by Koreans.”

From lighthearted travels to harsh reality

The content creator is a travel vlogger who has explored numerous countries, sharing his adventures with millions of fans. However, his latest vlog from South Korea deviated from his usual cheerful content. In the video, Sangwan opens up about the discrimination he faced during his trip, offering a candid account of racism.

He recounts receiving uncomfortable stares, which he attributed to his brown skin. “We’re Indians, we have brown skin—what can we do? We were born this way,” he remarked in the video. His experience sheds light on the difficulties faced by many travellers in countries with less diverse populations, such as South Korea.

A broader reflection on racism

In the video, Sangwan also acknowledges that racism isn’t unique to South Korea. He admits that discrimination exists in India as well, but argues it is less overt. “Yes, people of African descent may face challenges in India, but it’s not as widespread. We don’t give dirty looks to others,” he explained.

Touching on cultural identity, the YouTuber added, “We could poke fun at Koreans too, since much of their culture is borrowed from Chinese traditions and other influences.”

Online reactions to the video

The video, which has garnered over one lakh views on YouTube, has led to mixed reactions online. Some users expressed sympathy for the YouTuber’s experience, while others defended South Korea’s cultural identity.

One user commented, “I always thought Korea was so friendly, but this shows another side.” Another added, “It's sad to see this happen in a country I admire so much.” Conversely, some defended South Korean culture, saying, “Every country has its biases. Doesn’t mean all Koreans are like this.” Another user quipped, “As an Indian who loves K-dramas, this is heartbreaking but not surprising.” One person simply remarked, “Travelling as a brown person anywhere is tough.”