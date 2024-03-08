PM Modi’s hilarious conversation with ‘BeerBiceps’ Ranveer Allahbadia. Watch

A video of a hilarious conversation between PM Modi and Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, was shared on social media. The moment was captured during the National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi. The image shows PM Modi and Ranveer Allahbadia. (Instagram/@airnewsalerts)

All India Radio News shared the video on Instagram, “Prime Minister @narendramodi presents the Disruptor of the Year award to Ranveer Ranveer Allahbadia,” they wrote.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the video, the presenter calls Ranveer Allahbadia on stage, where he receives his award from PM Modi. Just after, the prime minister asks the YouTuber to share a few fitness tips. Allahbadia responds by saying that people should do yoga and meditation.

To this, PM Modi responds and says, “Phir toh log kahenge ye toh Modiji ki baat bata raha hai (People may say now that he's saying what Modiji says)”.

The prime minister also talks about the importance of sleep in one’s life and reveals how he is not disciplined regarding his sleep routine. He goes on to suggest that Allahbadia should make a segment on sleep.

Watch the entire conversation between PM Modi and Allahbadia here:

The video was shared a little over an hour ago. Since then, the clip has collected more than 37,000 views. The post has also accumulated nearly 2,400 likes.

How did Instagram users react to this video?

“His podcast is the best. Not just with politicians, but he does it with actors, cricketers and scientists,” wrote an Instagram user.

“This man is consistent, and his success is compounding… Cheers,” added another.

“Way to go,” commented a third.

While many wrote “congratulations”, a few also reacted to the video using laughing out loud emoticons.