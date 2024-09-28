Was ‘death of BeerBiceps' a PR stunt? Ranveer Allahbadia opens up about allegations after hacking incident

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's channels were quickly restored following a hacking incident. The National Creators Awards winner, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has since shared his experience and addressed allegations that the incident was a publicity stunt. Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, opened up about the hacking incident and PR stunt allegations following it. (Instagram/@ranveerallahbadia)

“Dhanyavad Bharat,” he wrote as he shared a video. In his clip, he thanked the international and India teams of YouTube for their unwavering support and swift action in helping him resolve the issue. He expressed his deep gratitude for his team of 80 members, acknowledging their hard work in creating his podcasts. He also extended his appreciation to the fans who stood by him during this challenging time.

Was it a PR stunt?

Addressing the allegations that this was a PR stunt, Allahbadia strongly expressed that his work is his religion and he will never make a mockery out of it.

How did MS Dhoni’s words inspire BeerBiceps?

He was in Singapore when he learned about the hacking incident. His initial reaction was fear, fearing that his hard work of ten years had been lost. However, he found strength in the words of MS Dhoni, who once said responding to a situation is better than reacting. These words inspired him to overcome his initial panic and think rationally about how to handle the situation.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s backup plan:

He talked about what he would have done if the channels had not been restored. The content creator shared that he established three businesses a few years back. After learning about the hacking, he decided that if his channels weren’t restored, he would concentrate more on one of his businesses.

Take a look at BeerBiceps’ full video here:

Social media is overjoyed:

“MS Dhoni's words always proved to be an inspiration for many people just like Ranveer Allahabadia,” an Instagram user wrote. “Always support from our side to our hero,” another added.

A third commented, “I'm watching your content daily while travelling and all but when I searched your videos yesterday I'm like ‘areey yarr’ now I won't be able to see those amazing content but now I'm happy. Keep it up brother. We love you so much Ranveer, our support is always with you. Keep doing the good work.”

How did BeerBiceps react to the initial news of hacking?

"Celebrating my two main channels being hacked with my favourite food. Vegan burgers. Death of BeerBiceps met with Death of diet," he wrote in a post after his channels got hacked. In another Instagram story, he added, “Is this the end of my YouTube career? Was nice knowing you all.”