Content creator does this after he sees video of man mocking a differently-abled singer

Social media allows people to show their talent and express themselves to others. It also helps people with disabilities amplify their voices. Sadly, however, it also exposes them to online harassment and trolling. Instagram user Shray Rai Tiwari highlighted such an incident in his recent video. He also posted what he did after he saw a man trolling a differently abled person over his singing video. The image shows the content creator and the differently-abled singer he stood up for. (Instagram/@shrayraitiwari)

“This video is slightly different from the content I generally post. I saw a video of a guy roasting or trolling another guy. The difference is that this kid has special needs. I was very disappointed. Everyone tried to tell this guy to take the video off, but in the business of views, likes, and shares, he is milking it,” Tiwari wrote.

He shared that he got in touch with the singer, Anurag Rawat, and expressed how everyone is supporting him. “He is disturbed, but he is brave,” Tiwari added.

He ended his video by urging everyone to go to Rawat’s profile and drop a heart emoji in his DM to let him know that he is appreciated and should ignore the trolls.

Since being shared, the video has collected nearly two lakh views and close to 11,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Well done, bro. I had seen Anurag’s profile before and was amazed to see his positive spirit and enthusiasm. Instagram is becoming an absolute hellhole for putting people down. But this is what we need: to encourage and support,” posted an individual.

Another person added, “Well done, bro. Love to Anurag.” A third commented, “Beautiful. We need more of this.” A fourth wrote, “We need more people like you.” Many reacted to the video with heart emoticons.

