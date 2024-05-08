TV host brutally shuts down troll for ‘cleavage is for the nightclubs’ email: ‘Yes, it is intended to humiliate me’

A TV host’s reply to a troll trying to humiliate her over her choice of clothing while on-air has gone viral. Australian journalist Narelda Jacobs took to Instagram to share a shocking email she received from a viewer complaining how her attire was inappropriate. She also added her reply to the body shaming email. The image shows the email that a TV host received from a troll. (Instagram/@narelda_jacobs)

A screenshot Narelda Jacobs shared shows the attire she wore to do one of her segments. She also shared the screenshot of an email she received during it. The email reads, “Inappropriate dress sense for reading the news. Cleavage is for the nightclubs”.

Jacobs wrote in her post’s caption, “Yes, we still receive emails like this. Yes, it went to the entire newsroom. Yes, I was on air at the time. Yes, it is intended to shame and humiliate me. No, what I’m wearing is not inappropriate but your email sure is”.

Take a look at her post here:

The post was shared about 19 hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 6,800 likes. The share has further collected tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this TV host’s response?

“Some people are sad and small and spray their sad smallness around. Good thing the sound of their sad smallness is like a mozzie on helium, and the sound of your radiance is the entire brass section of a whole goddamn orchestra,” posted an Instagram user.

“Aside from you looking perfect. I mean… Of all the things in the world today to get upset about it’s this?” shared another.

“Yep. The number of emails the newsroom used to get attacking everything about my appearance when I was presenting the weather was incredible,” expressed a third.

“Love you Narelda! They can go to Hades. Wouldn’t it be great to find out where they work and send them some company-wide feedback?” commented a fourth.

“In the words of Dr Suess ‘, those that mind don't matter, and those who matter don't mind'," wrote a fifth.

According to Narelda Jacobs’ LinkedIn profile, she is a “Whadjuk Noongar journalist, presenter, MC, keynote speaker and commentator”. She has been associated with Network 10 for over two decades, hosting and co-hosting various shows.