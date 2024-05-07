Bengaluru doctor shuts down troll calling non-smokers ‘losers’ with harsh truth: ‘The youngest patient…’

A doctor’s reaction to a troll on X has prompted support from other users of the microblogging platform. The medical professional replied to a troll calling those who don't smoke “losers”. In his post, the doc shared an example of a young patient and the effects of smoking on her body. This image was shared with the post that calls non-smokers “losers” and the tweet prompted a reply from a Bengaluru doctor. (X/@sushihat3r)

An X user wrote, “Hey smokers and losers (non-smokers) wyd?” while posting a picture of an individual holding a cigarette and what appears to be a cup of tea.

In response, Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy, whose X bio says he is Head of the Department - Interventional Cardiology, Kauvery Hospital, Marathahalli, Bengaluru, spoke about a 23-year-old who underwent triple bypass surgery.

“The youngest patient I've sent for a triple bypass surgery was a 23-year-old girl smoker. #HeartAttack #MedTwitter. Be a loser (as per this lady) and live healthy,” the doctor wrote.

While replying to questions by X users, he added that the patient he mentioned had probably been smoking since she was 12 or 13 years of age.

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 7.8 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected tons of comments.

“I came out of my smoking habits after several years of struggle. I can feel the positive things in my health after that decision. People who smoke! You have nothing to be proud of,” posted an X user.

“My friend smokes at least two cigarettes. And I'm with her when she's smoking. How bad is my health?” asked another.

“Horrible post by this person. I shudder to imagine the peer pressure that’s out there for our kids,” shared a third.

“Quitting smoking is easy... Trust me... I was a smoker. One day, my small kid asked me, ‘Papa, what is this?’! That has triggered me, and from that day to now, close to a year, I have not smoked. It's sheer willpower; no other method is used. Feeling great now,” expressed a fourth.

“My request to all smokers is that you smoke; it's your right and your body. However, the smoke you exhale is affecting people who are non-smokers. Smoke in a place where people don't get affected,” commented a fifth.

“It has become a fashion to smoke these days,” wrote a sixth.

