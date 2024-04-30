Anand Mahindra reacts to ‘Your cars can't compete with Japanese or Americans’ post: ‘ Every day is a fight for…’

Anand Mahindra’s reaction to a man’s tweet stating that his cars “can't compete with Japanese or Americans in their own land” has gone viral. The business tycoon reshared the man’s post on X along with his reply. He also thanked the man for his “scepticism” and added how criticism motivates him. An X user called Anand Mahindra’s reaction to “Your cars can't compete with Japanese or Americans” post as “classy". (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

It all started with a tweet by Anand Mahindra introducing the new Mahindra XUV 3XO. While replying to the post, an X user, Arnav Srivastava, wrote, “Your cars can't compete with Japanese or Americans in their own land. Enjoy import substitution policies while they last. Mahindra will disappear as tariffs get reduced. Trash cars”.

In response, the industrialist wrote, “Thank you for your scepticism. It only fuels the fire in our bellies. I was told exactly the same thing when I joined the company in 1991. Global consultants advised us to exit the industry”.

In the following lines, he added, “We were told the same thing when Toyota and other global giants in the UV space entered India. But we’re still around. Every day is a fight for survival. And we relish it. We hope to be around for the next 100 years, still fighting—every single day—for your approval”.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has accumulated more than 8.2 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected nearly 8,600 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about Anand Mahindra’s reply?

“Statesmanship on display in response. Loved it. People who don't know the struggle of homegrown manufacturers will only comment in this way. On average, 30k parts and indigenization are happening at a rapid pace. It is not far when we will outrun these brands. I feel that #XUV700 is a world-class vehicle at the price offered and is completely tuned to Indian conditions,” posted an X user.

“Your cars are the best among all Indian companies. Perhaps the only Indian car company with a design and sense of aesthetics that surpasses reputed foreign brands like Toyota, Ford, Honda, and Renault. I am sure you already know this. But just thought of telling you. I recently got an X1, but whenever I buy my second one, it will be Mahindra. My dream is to see an Indian car as one of the preferred brands on foreign roads, and only Mahindra can do it based on where we are now!” shared another.

“Haters gonna hate sir. Makers gonna make. Iteration is better than building something perfect as the first and only offering. Mahindra is rising, day over day,” added a third.

“Answered like a true industrialist. I will buy this car for sure. My promise to you. I hope you have an automatic variant. My wife likes only automatic,” wrote a fourth.

Anand Mahindra is the chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, an automobile manufacturing company. He also served on “several influential bodies, including the Reserve Bank of India Board, UN Global Compact Board, Global Board of Advisors of the Council on Foreign Relations, and the World Bank Group’s Advisory Board for Doing Business”.

He was conferred with India's third-highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan Award, in 2020. He was awarded for his work in the field of Trade and Industry.

What are your thoughts on Anand Mahindra’s reply to the X user calling the cars manufactured by his company “trash”?