Mumbai's dabbawalas in London? Anand Mahindra posts 'evidence of reverse colonialism'

Dabbawalas have long been a part of Mumbai. While they may seem like they are only delivering food, they are, in fact, an integral and massive part of the city that makes Mumbai what it is today. Recently, Anand Mahindra, chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, shared an interesting video about dabbawalas. However, there is a twist to his tweet. He took to X to post a video of a London-based company selling food in dabbas. As he shared the intriguing video, he also said how it is "reverse colonialism". Anand Mahindra shared a tweet on a London-based company selling food in dabbas, (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

“No better—or more ‘delicious’—evidence of reverse colonization!” Exclaimed Anand Mahindra in the caption of the post. The video showcases a London based company adopting the Mumbai dabbawala system, a zero waste system that aids London. As the video unfolds, you witness people packing food in dabbas and delivering them on a cycle like vehicle. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra in awe of Mt. Kalsubai in Maharashtra, says 'never heard about this place')

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on April 28. Since being posted, it has gained more than four lakh views. The share also has close to 9,000 likes and numerous comments. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra celebrates UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava's triumph, says 'after seeing 12th fail...')

Here's how people reacted to the viral clip:

An individual wrote, "Dabbawalla became a case study for a reason. To implement such strategies across cities/nations."

A second posted, "Dabbawalas in Mumbai work on a different pattern, they collect food from respective houses and deliver at the workplaces. This is more like a Swiggy, with the same food being packed at one place and then delivered to various people - anyway, it's a good start-up."

"That's the right type of colonization. No extortion, no famine, just tasty dishes," commented a third.

A fourth said, "People in the West are not used to still tiffins or lunch boxes. While in us, locals there used to find my steel lunch box strange."

A fifth added, "Learning and adopting sustainable solutions of India that we inherited from our ancestors. India is more modern and sustainable than any other developed country. Just need to be highlighted."