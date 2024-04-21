Anand Mahindra celebrates UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava's triumph, says 'after seeing 12th fail...'

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently announced the CPSC-CSE results, with Aditya Srivastava topping the exams. Soon after the results were declared, many people took to X to congratulate Srivastava for his milestone achievement. Now, Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra, has also lauded UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava. He shared a video of Srivastava on X and expressed how he is awestruck with the topper. Anand Mahindra was left awestruck by UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava.

"After seeing #12thFail, I'm incredibly impressed by all who pass the UPSC examination. And someone who ranks 1st? Well, I'm awestruck. Congratulations Aditya! May you—and many more like you—enable our country to take a giant leap forward…" wrote Anand Mahindra in his post. He also shared a video of Srivastava on the microblogging platform. (Also Read: UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava reveals 2 key reasons why he didn’t go abroad: brain drain and ageing parents)

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Watch the video shared by Anand Mahindra here:

This post was shared on April 20. Since being posted, it has gained close to five lakh views. The share also has more than 10,000 likes and numerous comments. (Also Read: Aditya Srivastava: Goldman Sachs job in Bengaluru to UPSC Civil Services 2023 topper: 8 points on him)

Here's how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "Leaving a 40lpa package to start for prep for UPSC really takes gut. Great outcome, Aditya. A lot of people will be inspired by you and will not lose hope easily."

A second said, "It was really inspirational. The story of millions of Indians in different fields, though, remains unsung / unheard."

"I can't but imagine the contribution of many more of them around him that helped make it possible," commented a third.

A fourth said, "Consistency, never give up attitude is a must. The 12th Fail movie is one of the best. It also shows how a single honest official can turn a person who has started trending the wrong path to take the right one and be changed for life. Loved the movie."

A fifth posted, "Wow, so inspiring to see someone ranking first in the UPSC exam! Congrats, Aditya."