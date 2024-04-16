 UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava reveals 2 key reasons why he didn’t go abroad: brain drain and ageing parents | Trending - Hindustan Times
UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava reveals 2 key reasons why he didn’t go abroad: brain drain and ageing parents

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 16, 2024 08:49 PM IST

Aditya Srivastava, a man hailing from Lucknow, has topped the coveted civil services examination of 2023, with Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy getting the second and third ranks, respectively. Srivastava completed his schooling at CMS Lucknow Aliganj branch. Later, he went to IIT-Kanpur for higher education and later secured a job at Goldman Sachs.

Aditya Srivastava, the topper of the 2023 UPSC examination (HT PHOTO)
While Srivastava had multiple chances to climb the corporate ladder, he decided to go for civil services. Recently, In a video shared on YouTube by Rau's IAS academy, Srivastava revealed why he left his high-paying job and decided to become a civil servant. (Also Read: UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava got 2.5 lakh monthly salary at Goldman Sachs. Explains why he quit Bengaluru job)

He gave two major reasons for it. First, he says that he developed a motivation after reading about the concept of brain drain in school and wanted to remain in India. Secondly, he said that he wanted to take care of his ageing parents. (Also Read: Aditya Srivastava, UPSC civil services topper: Video shows his first reaction. Watch how his friends celebrated)

Further in the interview, he also explained why he left his job at Goldman Sachs, which paid 2.5 lakhs a month. He said, "Firstly, if you see that coming from the area that I come from, even the blessings are of the form, that you become a collector, so there was some kind of knowledge about civil services I had from the beginning, but the final change where I took it seriously was when during my job days. I had a volunteering experience where I realised that just going and feeding the children is not enough to have a meaningful impact on their lives. Thirdly, I would say that there is also an element of social prestige associated with it."

