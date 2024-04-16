 UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava got ₹2.5 lakh monthly salary at Goldman Sachs. Explains why he quit Bengaluru job | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava got 2.5 lakh monthly salary at Goldman Sachs. Explains why he quit Bengaluru job

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 16, 2024 07:24 PM IST

UPSC results 2023: Aditya Srivastava has topped the prestigious civil services exam. The IIT-Kanpur graduate worked at Goldman Sachs in Bengaluru briefly.

Aditya Srivastava has topped the prestigious civil services examination 2023, with Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy getting the second and third ranks respectively, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced on Tuesday.

Aditya Srivastava from Lucknow is the UPSC civil services 2023 topper. (YouTube/@rausias1953)
Aditya Srivastava from Lucknow is the UPSC civil services 2023 topper. (YouTube/@rausias1953)

Before becoming a civil servant, Srivastava worked with Goldman Sachs and earned around 2.5 lakhs a month. However, he left it and decided to try his hand at civil services. In a video shared on YouTube by Rau's IAS academy, the topper explained why he left such a high-paying job. (Also Read: Aditya Srivastava, UPSC civil services topper: Video shows his first reaction. Watch how his friends celebrated)

The clip shows Srivastava in the middle of the interview. As the interviewer talked about his academic achievements, he asked, "What made you leave Goldman Sachs and a career in that domain…what made you drop all that?"

To this, Srivastava replied, "Sir, I would say there are majorly two reasons. Firstly, if you see that coming from the area that I come from, even the blessings are of the form, that you become a collector, so there was some kind of knowledge about civil services I had from the beginning, but the final change where I took it seriously was when during my job days. I had a volunteering experience where I realised that just going and feeding the children is not enough to have a meaningful impact on their lives. Thirdly I would say that there is also an element of social prestige associated with it." (Also Read: Aditya Srivastava: Goldman Sachs job in Bengaluru to UPSC Civil Services 2023 topper: 5 points on him)

Then the interviewer asked him if he wanted prestige; he could have climbed the ladder at Goldman Sachs and could even have shifted to the US. To this, he simply replies by saying that society is much more prestigious. "No one remembers who worked as a partner at Goldman Sachs, but everyone knows who Mr. TN Seshan is."

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava got 2.5 lakh monthly salary at Goldman Sachs. Explains why he quit Bengaluru job
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On