Jannik Sinner net worth: How much will he earn in prize money after Wimbledon win?
Jannik Sinner successfully defended his Wimbledon title by defeating Alexander Zverev in a hard-fought final, securing the fifth Grand Slam title of his career.
Jannik Sinner successfully defended his Wimbledon title by defeating Alexander Zverev in a hard-fought final, securing the fifth Grand Slam title of his career.
While the victory further cements his dominance in men's tennis and extends his winning streak over Zverev to 10 matches, it will also add a significant financial boost to his already impressive net worth.
How much prize money does Sinner earn with Wimbledon victory?
The Italian tennis star will receive prize money of more than $4.82 million (£3.6 million) for winning the Wimbledon title.
Jannik Sinner's net worth
The payout will further boost his already impressive estimated net worth of around $40million, built through a combination of career prize money and lucrative endorsement deals, according to Celebrity Net Worth .
Also read: Who are Jannik Sinner’s parents? Meet Johann and Siglinde Sinner, the couple behind the World No. 1
Sinner's net worth figure has risen significantly following his remarkable success over the past year.
Sinner's career prize money
Before the Wimbledon final, Sinner had already accumulated $64,837,801 in career prize money, according to the ATP.
The Italian has now won five Grand Slam titles along with 25 other ATP trophies, with his recent dominance on the tour driving a sharp rise in his earnings.
Brand endorsement deals
Off the court, Sinner has built an impressive commercial portfolio through endorsement deals with global brands including Nike, Lavazza, Rolex, Gucci, and Explora Journeys.
His marketability has also been reflected in Forbes' 2026 Highest-Paid Athletes list, where he ranked No. 50. The publication estimates that Sinner earns around $32 million annually from endorsements and other on- and off-court commercial partnerships.
Sinner joins elite company
The 24-year-old secured the 2026 Wimbledon title after overcoming Alexander Zverev in a gripping four-set final, winning 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4.
Also read: Jannik Sinner retains Wimbledon crown, rallies to beat Zverev
The triumph made Sinner just the 10th man in the Open Era to successfully defend the Wimbledon crown, further cementing his status as one of the leading players of his generation as he continues to close the gap on rival Carlos Alcaraz's tally of seven Grand Slam titles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More