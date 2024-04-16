Aditya Srivastava, UPSC Civil Services 2023 topper, is an IIT-Kanpur graduate

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the results for the Civil Services Exam 2023, with Aditya Srivastava securing the top rank. Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the second and third ranks respectively, it said. Aditya Srivastava tops civil services 2023 examination. (Handout)

According to Times Now, Aditya Srivastava hails from Lucknow and completed his schooling at CMS Lucknow Aliganj branch. He also topped his class when he was in 12th standard and obtained 95%. He received his Electrical Engineering B Tech from IIT Kanpur. Srivastava qualified for the UPSC exam with Electrical Engineering as his optional subject. (Also Read: UPSC Result 2023 Live: Civil Services final results out, Aditya Srivastava from IIT Kanpur tops exam)

Srivastava has also worked at Goldman Sachs for 15 months and wants to work on the grassroot level to uplift the system.

After the results were declared, many people took to various social media platforms to congratulate Srivastava for his milestone achievement.

Here's how X users reacted:

Aditya Srivastava achieved the top spot in the 2022–23 UPSC CSE final examinations, achieving an All India Rank 1 in the country's most prestigious exam. The second place secured by Animesh Pradhan, who was followed by Donuru Ananya Reddy in the third place.

This year, a total of 1016 names have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and Central Services Group A and Group B.

The UPSC Civil Service Preliminary Examinations 2023 was conducted on May 28, and the UPSC Mains examination was conducted on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023. The final interview round was from January 2 to April 9, 2024.

How to check UPSC CSE 2023 Final results?

Visit the official website of upsc.gov.in. Then, click on the link that says ‘Civil Service Examinations 2023 Final Results’ under the What’s New section. A PDF will show up on your screen with the names of the candidates who cleared the exam. Download the PDF and keep a printout for future reference.