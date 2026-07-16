UP Congress to begin screening candidates for 2027 soon, says Rajendra Pal Gautam

The Uttar Pradesh Congress will soon announce its state and other committees, following which the process of identifying potential candidates for the 2027 assembly elections will begin, party’s state in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Thursday. Congress state in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state chief Ajay Rai and others during a meeting on Thursday. (Sourced)

Gautam concluded his two-day state visit on Thursday after holding over a dozen meetings with UP Congress president Ajay Rai, party office-bearers, former candidates and representatives of various frontal organisations. “The meetings focused on preparations for the 2027 assembly elections. Former candidates were asked to strengthen their grassroots connect. Our ‘Janata Manifesto’, highlighting issues concerning the people, will also be released soon,” he said.

Gautam said prospective candidates would be screened on several parameters, including credibility, grassroots connect and social standing.

“As far as an alliance is concerned, we have sought respect and equality. The matter will be discussed by the party’s top leadership,” he said.

“The immediate focus is also to dispel misconceptions spread in society at the government’s behest and to convey the party’s vision to the masses,” he added.

He also addressed candidates who contested the 2022 UP assembly elections.

He alleged that the BJP government was depriving students of education and that youth were jobless. He claimed the government was promoting private educational institutions while government institutions were being neglected, making education increasingly inaccessible to poor, Dalit and backward communities. He also alleged that the BJP sought votes in the name of religion.