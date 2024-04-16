UPSC Result 2023 Live: Civil Services final results out, Aditya Srivastava from IIT Kanpur tops exam
UPSC Result 2023 Live: Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Civil Services Final result 2024 on April 16, 2024. Aditya Srivastava has topped the UPSC CSE 2023 examination. The results of the UPSC Civil Services examination can be checked by all candidates who appeared on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also on upsconline.nic.in. ...Read More
This year a total of 1016 candidates have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’. The candidature of 355 recommended candidates has been kept provisional.
Aditya Srivastava has secured Rank 1, followed by Animesh Pradhan in Rank 2, Donuru Ananya Reddy has secured Rank 3, P K Sidharth Ramkumar in the fourth spot, Ruhani is in Rank 5.
UPSC Civil Service prelims examination 2023 was conducted on May 28, 2024. The UPSC mains examination was conducted on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023. The interviews for the personality test were conducted in January-April 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers and other details.
UPSC Result 2023 Live: Third topper from DU
Delhi University graduate Donuru Ananya Reddy (Roll No.1013595) has secured the third position in UPSC Result 2023.
UPSC Result 2023: NIT graduate in second spot
Animesh Pradhan (Roll No. 6312512), a graduate (B Tech.) in Computer Science from NIT Rourkela, secured second rank with Sociology as his optional subject.
UPSC Result: Reserve list of 240 candidates
In accordance with Rule 20 (4) & (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules 2023, the Commission is maintaining a consolidated Reserve List of candidates:
General: 120
EWS: 36
OBC: 66
SC: 10
ST: 4
PwBD-1: 2
PwBD-2: 2
UPSC Result 2023 live Updates: Number of candidates recommended
UPSC Result Civil Services 2023: How to check names
Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
Click on UPSC Result Civil Services Result 2023 pdf link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates can check the names and roll numbers.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UPSC Result Civil Services: 10 toppers list here
Rank 1: Aditya Srivastava
Rank 2: Animesh Pradhan
Rank 3: Donuru Ananya Reddy
Rank 4: P K Sidharth Ramkumar
Rank 5: Ruhani
Rank 6: Srishti Dabas
Rank 7: Anmol Rathore
Rank 8: Ashish Kumar
Rank 9: Nausheen
Rank 10: Aishwaryam Prajapati
UPSC Result final Result: Number of candidates appeared for Mains, personality test
The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 was conducted on 28th May, 2023. A total of 10,16,850 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,92,141 candidates actually appeared in the examination. A total of 14,624 candidates qualified for appearance in the Written (Main) Examination which was held in September, 2023. A total of 2,855 candidates qualified for the Personality Test of the examination.
The direct link is available on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also on upsconline.nic.in.
Sh. Aditya Srivastava (Roll No. 2629523) has secured the first position in the Civil Services Examination, 2023. He qualified the examination with Electrical Engineering as his optional subject. He has done his graduation (B Tech.) in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur.
