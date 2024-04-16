UPSC Result 2023 Live: Civil Services final results out, Aditya Srivastava from IIT Kanpur tops exam

UPSC Result 2023 Live: Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Civil Services Final result 2024 on April 16, 2024. Aditya Srivastava has topped the UPSC CSE 2023 examination. The results of the UPSC Civil Services examination can be checked by all candidates who appeared on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also on upsconline.nic.in. ...Read More

Direct link to check UPSC Result 2023

This year a total of 1016 candidates have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’. The candidature of 355 recommended candidates has been kept provisional.

Aditya Srivastava has secured Rank 1, followed by Animesh Pradhan in Rank 2, Donuru Ananya Reddy has secured Rank 3, P K Sidharth Ramkumar in the fourth spot, Ruhani is in Rank 5.

UPSC Civil Service prelims examination 2023 was conducted on May 28, 2024. The UPSC mains examination was conducted on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023. The interviews for the personality test were conducted in January-April 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers and other details.