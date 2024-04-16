Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi340C
Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    UPSC Result 2023 Live: Civil Services final results out, Aditya Srivastava from IIT Kanpur tops exam

    Apr 16, 2024 3:12 PM IST
    UPSC Result 2023 Live: Civil Services final results have been declared at upsc.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates. 
    UPSC Result 2023 Live: Civil Services final results out, toppers list & link
    UPSC Result 2023 Live: Civil Services final results out, toppers list & link

    UPSC Result 2023 Live: Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Civil Services Final result 2024 on April 16, 2024. Aditya Srivastava has topped the UPSC CSE 2023 examination. The results of the UPSC Civil Services examination can be checked by all candidates who appeared on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also on upsconline.nic.in. ...Read More

    Direct link to check UPSC Result 2023

    This year a total of 1016 candidates have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’. The candidature of 355 recommended candidates has been kept provisional.

    Aditya Srivastava has secured Rank 1, followed by Animesh Pradhan in Rank 2, Donuru Ananya Reddy has secured Rank 3, P K Sidharth Ramkumar in the fourth spot, Ruhani is in Rank 5.

    UPSC Civil Service prelims examination 2023 was conducted on May 28, 2024. The UPSC mains examination was conducted on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023. The interviews for the personality test were conducted in January-April 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers and other details. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 16, 2024 3:12 PM IST

    UPSC Result 2023 Live: Third topper from DU 

    Delhi University graduate Donuru Ananya Reddy (Roll No.1013595) has secured the third position in UPSC Result 2023. 

    Apr 16, 2024 3:09 PM IST

    UPSC Result 2023: NIT graduate in second spot 

    Animesh Pradhan (Roll No. 6312512), a graduate (B Tech.) in Computer Science from   NIT Rourkela, secured second rank with Sociology as his optional subject.

    Apr 16, 2024 3:06 PM IST

    UPSC Result: Reserve list of 240 candidates 

    In accordance with Rule 20 (4) & (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules 2023, the Commission is maintaining a consolidated Reserve List of candidates:

    General: 120 

    EWS: 36

    OBC: 66

    SC: 10

    ST: 4

    PwBD-1: 2 

    PwBD-2: 2 

    Apr 16, 2024 3:03 PM IST

    UPSC Result 2023 live Updates: Number of candidates recommended 

    This year a total of 1016 candidates have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’. The candidature of 355 recommended candidates has been kept provisional.

    Apr 16, 2024 3:01 PM IST

    UPSC topper: Aditya Srivastava tops 

    IIT Kanpur graduate Aditya Srivastava is the UPSC topper of 2023. Aditya Srivastava (Roll No. 2629523) qualified the examination with­­­­­­­­­­­­ Electrical Engineering as his optional subject. 

    Apr 16, 2024 2:59 PM IST

    UPSC Result Civil Services 2023: How to check names 

    Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. 

    Click on UPSC Result Civil Services Result 2023 pdf link available on the home page. 

    A new page will open where candidates can check the names and roll numbers. 

    Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

    Apr 16, 2024 2:57 PM IST

    UPSC Result Civil Services: 10 toppers list here 

    Rank 1: Aditya Srivastava 

    Rank 2: Animesh Pradhan 

    Rank 3: Donuru Ananya Reddy 

    Rank 4: P K Sidharth Ramkumar 

    Rank 5: Ruhani 

    Rank 6: Srishti Dabas 

    Rank 7: Anmol Rathore 

    Rank 8: Ashish Kumar

    Rank 9: Nausheen 

    Rank 10: Aishwaryam Prajapati

    Apr 16, 2024 2:55 PM IST

    UPSC Result final Result: Number of candidates appeared for Mains, personality test 

    The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 was conducted on 28th May, 2023. A total of 10,16,850 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,92,141 candidates actually appeared in the examination. A total of 14,624 candidates qualified for appearance in the Written (Main) Examination which was held in September, 2023. A total of 2,855 candidates qualified for the Personality Test of the examination.

    Apr 16, 2024 2:53 PM IST

    UPSC Result 2023 Live: List of websites 

    upsc.gov.in

    upsconline.nic.in

    Apr 16, 2024 2:51 PM IST

    UPSC Result 2023: Where to check scores 

    UPSC Result 2023 has been announced. The direct link is available on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also on upsconline.nic.in. The link to check scores is given above as well.

    Apr 16, 2024 2:49 PM IST

    UPSC Result: IIT student Aditya Srivastava tops 

    Sh. Aditya Srivastava (Roll No. 2629523) has secured the first position in the Civil Services Examination, 2023. He qualified the examination with Electrical Engineering as his optional subject. He has done his graduation (B Tech.) in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

    Apr 16, 2024 2:46 PM IST

    UPSC Result 2023 Live: Declared 

    UPSC Result 2023 Live: Civil Services final results have been declared. 

    News education exam results UPSC Result 2023 Live: Civil Services final results out, Aditya Srivastava from IIT Kanpur tops exam
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes