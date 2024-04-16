Meet Lucknow boy Aditya Srivastava who topped UPSC Civil Services 2023 final exam

UPSC Civil Services 2023 topper: Lucknow boy Aditya Srivastava (26) topped the UPSC 2023 examination. This was his third attempt. He could not clear the UPSC prelim in his first attempt as he could not prepare well. Aditya was ranked 236th last year in UPSC and got selected as IPS. Presently he is undergoing training at Hyderabad. UPSC Result 2023 Live Updates Lucknow boy Aditya Srivastava tops civil services 2023 examination. (Handout)

His father Ajay Kumar Srivastava who works as CAG said, “Aditya called us over phone from Hyderabad to share the news. We were all very confident that he would do well in UPSC this year. But we never expected him to be topper in UPSC. This is like icing over cake. Its a proud moment for the family.”

A graduate from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, Aditya pursued Dual Degree BTech/MTech Program after which he took a job with a private company in Bengaluru at ₹40 lakh package per annum. “After having worked for a year and a half, he made up his mind to appear in civil services,” said his proud father.

However, in his first attempt, he prepared for the UPSC while working in Bengaluru. In his first attempt, Aditya could not clear the prelims. Later, Aditya decided to quit his lucrative job and seriously prepared for UPSC 2022. He cracked the exam and was selected for Indian Police Service.

“He always wanted to become an IAS. Aditya took a call to appear in the UPSC 2023 exam. He told us that he is writing UPSC 2023 for the last time. We are proud that his dream has come true. Both me and my wife supported taking the tough call of quitting the job,” said his father.

Aditya had his schooling at City Montessori School, Aliganj branch and passed class 12 in 2014. It was in that year he cracked JEE and got enrolled at IIT Kanpur. Jyoti Kashyap, proud principal of the school said it is heartening that a past pupil of the school has topped the civil service exam which is considered to be the toughest exam in the country.

In 2022, Shruti Sharma of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh has topped the UPSC 2021 examination.