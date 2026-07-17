The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has declared Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 11 board examination can check the results on the official website of KITE at results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026 declared at results.kite.kerala.gov.in, direct link here (Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)

Apart from this website, students can access their scorecards on other official portals, which include results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. Moreover, they can check their Plus One results on the Saphalam app, Nammude Keralam, and iExaMS-Kerala applications.

Direct link to check Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026

Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of the result.

2. Click on Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was held from March 5 to March 27, 2026. Around 4.11 lakh students have registered for the first year higher secondary examination.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala.