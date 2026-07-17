‘Yay! All India rank 2’: Panshul Bansal’s family erupts in joy as he scores 715 out of 720

A heartwarming video capturing the exact moment Haryana’s Panshul Bansal and his family celebrated his stellar NEET performance has taken social media by storm. The teenager secured All India Rank (AIR) 2 with a near-perfect score of 715 out of 720. Panshul Bansal’s family celebrating his AIR 2 rank in NEET. (Instagram/@allen_career_institute)

“Result reaction from Panshul Bansal AIR 2 NEET 2026,” read a post on the official Instagram page of Allen Delhi, a prep school where Bansal studied for the past two years.

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The video opens with him looking at the computer surrounded by his family members. One of them screams, “Yay! All India rank 2,” and Bansal, along with his other family members, erupts in joy. The video ends with the student hugging his loved ones.

Bansal usually started his day at 6:30 am, but instead of diving right into studies, he took his time to unwind, reported the Indian Express. The student shared that he would start studying around 9 am, take a long lunch break at noon, then resume studying in the afternoon.

However, instead of always being with his books, he would study till early evening, go out to play, return and study, then go to sleep. “I didn’t compromise on spending time with family or friends.”