‘Yay! All India rank 2’: Panshul Bansal’s family erupts in joy as he scores 715 out of 720
Panshul Bansal from Haryana scored 715/720 to secure AIR 2 in NEET 2026. A viral video shows his family celebrating the massive win.
A heartwarming video capturing the exact moment Haryana’s Panshul Bansal and his family celebrated his stellar NEET performance has taken social media by storm. The teenager secured All India Rank (AIR) 2 with a near-perfect score of 715 out of 720.
“Result reaction from Panshul Bansal AIR 2 NEET 2026,” read a post on the official Instagram page of Allen Delhi, a prep school where Bansal studied for the past two years.
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The video opens with him looking at the computer surrounded by his family members. One of them screams, “Yay! All India rank 2,” and Bansal, along with his other family members, erupts in joy. The video ends with the student hugging his loved ones.
Bansal usually started his day at 6:30 am, but instead of diving right into studies, he took his time to unwind, reported the Indian Express. The student shared that he would start studying around 9 am, take a long lunch break at noon, then resume studying in the afternoon.
However, instead of always being with his books, he would study till early evening, go out to play, return and study, then go to sleep. “I didn’t compromise on spending time with family or friends.”
According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), “Close to 20 lakh candidates appeared and 11.21 lakh qualified. Candidates appeared from every State and Union Territory of the country, in 13 languages. More than 58 per cent of the qualified candidates are women. The majority of the top-performing candidates are between 17 and 19 years of age.”
The agency further revealed that 138 candidates scored above 690 out of 720. It further added, “Over 93 per cent appeared for NEET (UG) for the first time. 99 per cent are between 17 and 19 years of age.”
“The 138 top rankers come from 66 cities across the country. The Top 17 rankers who scored more than 705 marks span eight States, namely Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.”
NTA’s statement further noted, “Qualified candidates have emerged from every one of the 36 States and Union Territories, ranging from over 1.7 lakh in Uttar Pradesh to 43 in Lakshadweep. State Toppers include Jigmet Yangchan Lamo (Ladakh, 530 marks), Dhruv Tripathi (Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 606 marks) and Fahmida Anees (Lakshadweep, 573 marks), and cover every North-Eastern State. 17 State Toppers scored 700 or above; 26 scored above 690.”
Languages of the Examination:
The NEET (UG) 2026 was conducted in 13 languages: Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and English.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More