Attempts will be made to weaken India through social media: Yogi

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday alleged that forces opposed to India’s rapid rise on the global stage would attempt to weaken the country through social media campaigns, fake accounts and make efforts to create divisions in society. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the introductory ceremony of the newly elected executive committee of the Civil Court Bar Association, in Gorakhpur on Tuesday. (@myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo)

Addressing a felicitation ceremony for the newly elected executive committee of the Bar Association, Civil Court, Gorakhpur, on Tuesday afternoon, Adityanath said India had undergone a remarkable transformation over the past 12 years by developing infrastructure, preserving its heritage and emerging as a global centre of attraction.

He said India’s rise from being counted among the “bottom five” economies to becoming one of the world’s top five economies had not gone down well with certain countries.

“Some countries believe that India will soon be among the top three economies alongside the United States and China. To stop India’s rise, many conspiracies will be hatched,” he added.

Adityanath alleged that such attempts would be made through fake accounts on social media by instigating caste groups against one another, creating social discord and encouraging divisions on region, language and caste.

“These efforts are aimed at weakening India. There will also be attempts to weaken every institution. Questions will be raised over the judiciary, the executive and the legislature,” he said.

Adityanath said the legal fraternity had a significant role to play in such circumstances, describing lawyers as aware representatives of society.

The CM also asserted that India had become self-reliant in policymaking and no longer looked to former colonial powers for direction. “For the first time, India is deciding its own policies and shaping its own future. No country in the world will dictate to India. India itself will determine its course,” he said.

He described advocates as the strongest custodians of justice and underscored their vital responsibility in safeguarding constitutional values, strengthening the rule of law and guiding society with integrity.

The CM said the legal profession is a mission of public service committed to ensuring justice for every citizen.

Adityanath advised advocates to remain vigilant against misleading narratives on social media and to rely on facts, legal principles and constitutional values while serving society.

“In the age of powerful social media, the spread of rumours and misinformation has become a serious threat to social harmony. Advocates must act responsibly and help society distinguish facts from falsehood while protecting the dignity of the judicial system,” he said.

The CM also said that UP’s improved law and order situation had strengthened public confidence and created an environment conducive to development and investment. He added that the legal fraternity has an important role in preserving justice and ensuring the effective implementation of the law.

Adityanath assured advocates that the state government would develop a system to provide cashless medical treatment for lawyers.

He said Advocate Welfare Fund had been increased from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh, and a ₹500-crore corpus created for the purpose. He added that thousands of advocates had already received financial assistance, while several initiatives were undertaken to improve court infrastructure, lawyers’ chambers and legal facilities.

The CM also said that UP had strengthened its forensic infrastructure in line with the implementation of the new criminal laws.