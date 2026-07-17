‘Abhi tak biswas nahi ho raha hai’: Who is Aryan Gupta? Teen secures AIR 1 in NEET 2026

Punjab's Aryan Gupta has emerged as the topper of the Re-NEET UG 2026. He scored 715 out of 720 to secure the All India Rank (AIR) 1 position. A heartwarming video of Gupta celebrating his achievement has gone viral, capturing the top scorer exclaiming that cracking the prestigious exam and clinching the top spot still feels completely like a dream. Aryan Gupta secured AIR 1 alongside Panshul Bansal in NEET 2026. (X/@ANI, @PTI_News)

“Ludhiana, Punjab | Aryan Gupta expresses his happiness after securing All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the NEET UG 2026 examination,” ANI wrote while sharing a video of the topper.

Also Read: ‘Studied for 17 hours’: NEET topper Aryan Gupta with 715/720 shares secret to success

In the 7-second-long video, Gupta - portraying a huge smile on his face - looks at the camera and says “Abhi tak biswas nahi ho raha hai [It still feels unbelievable].” He then enthusiastically says that he has secured AIR 1.

In another video shared by the news agency, the student is seen celebrating with his family. The caption shared with the post reads, “Family of Aryan Gupta celebrate as he secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 with a percentile of 99.9999 in the NEET UG 2026 examination.”