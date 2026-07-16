NEET UG results 2026: Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal top exam; score 715 out of 720

The results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate courses were declared on Thursday, with the National Testing Agency saying 11.25 lakh from among 20 lakh candidates had qualified. The testing agency announced Aryan Gupta from Punjab and Panshul Bansal from Haryana as the joint toppers of the exam. 19 candidates scored above 700 marks in the exam. (AFP)

Both Gupta and Bansal secured 715 out of 720 marks in the exam.

However, among those who qualified, 58 per cent were women. The qualifying rate stood at 56.8 per cent for women and 55.1 per cent for men.

19 candidates scored above 700 marks in the exam. 138 candidates scored above 690, with 93 per cent of these appearing for the first-time for the exam, and 99 per cent of them between the ages of 17 and 19. 1,492 candidates scored 650 and above.

Unlike last year’s press releases for NEET-UG results, the NTA this time did not provide an exact number of candidates who appeared in the examination and their gender distributions. It also did not have the usual topper list containing names of top 20 students and social category-wise toppers. “Separate topper lists for each category are provided in the accompanying toppers document,” the NTA said in its press release which did not have a topper list. A union education ministry spokesperson said the list will be released “soon”.

List of top ten highest scorers Aryan Gupta - 99.9999 percentile Panshul Bansal - 99.9999 percentile Uplakshya Goyal - 99.99985 percentile Ayush Bhalotia - 99.99965 percentile Kudale Shravani Krishna - 99.99965 percentile Riya Ranjan - 99.99965 percentile Aryan Dubey - 99.99965 percentile Geetansh Sarin - 99.99915 percentile Gaurav Singh - 99.99915 percentile Mohanish Maruti Bhosale - 99.99915 percentile According to the NTA press release, qualified candidates hailed from across every one of the 36 states and union territories, ranging from over 1.7 lakh in Uttar Pradesh to 43 in Lakshadweep.

State toppers include Jigmet Yangchan Lamo (Ladakh, 530 marks), Dhruv Tripathi (Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 606 marks) and Fahmida Anees (Lakshadweep, 573 marks), and cover every north-eastern state. The top 17 rankers, who scored more than 705 marks span eight states, namely Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Around 2.91 lakh candidates qualified in the General category, 5.12 lakh in the OBC-NCL category, 1.59 lakh in SC category, 63,716 in ST category, 95,026 in Gen-EWS, 3,666 in PwBD and 303 in PwD.