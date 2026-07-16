NEET UG results 2026: Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal top exam; score 715 out of 720
Among those who qualified, 58 per cent were women. The qualifying rate stood at 56.8 per cent for women and 55.1 per cent for men.
The results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate courses were declared on Thursday, with the National Testing Agency saying 11.25 lakh from among 20 lakh candidates had qualified. The testing agency announced Aryan Gupta from Punjab and Panshul Bansal from Haryana as the joint toppers of the exam.
Both Gupta and Bansal secured 715 out of 720 marks in the exam.
However, among those who qualified, 58 per cent were women. The qualifying rate stood at 56.8 per cent for women and 55.1 per cent for men.
19 candidates scored above 700 marks in the exam. 138 candidates scored above 690, with 93 per cent of these appearing for the first-time for the exam, and 99 per cent of them between the ages of 17 and 19. 1,492 candidates scored 650 and above.
Unlike last year’s press releases for NEET-UG results, the NTA this time did not provide an exact number of candidates who appeared in the examination and their gender distributions. It also did not have the usual topper list containing names of top 20 students and social category-wise toppers. “Separate topper lists for each category are provided in the accompanying toppers document,” the NTA said in its press release which did not have a topper list. A union education ministry spokesperson said the list will be released “soon”.
List of top ten highest scorers
- Aryan Gupta - 99.9999 percentile
- Panshul Bansal - 99.9999 percentile
- Uplakshya Goyal - 99.99985 percentile
- Ayush Bhalotia - 99.99965 percentile
- Kudale Shravani Krishna - 99.99965 percentile
- Riya Ranjan - 99.99965 percentile
- Aryan Dubey - 99.99965 percentile
- Geetansh Sarin - 99.99915 percentile
- Gaurav Singh - 99.99915 percentile
- Mohanish Maruti Bhosale - 99.99915 percentile
According to the NTA press release, qualified candidates hailed from across every one of the 36 states and union territories, ranging from over 1.7 lakh in Uttar Pradesh to 43 in Lakshadweep.
State toppers include Jigmet Yangchan Lamo (Ladakh, 530 marks), Dhruv Tripathi (Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 606 marks) and Fahmida Anees (Lakshadweep, 573 marks), and cover every north-eastern state. The top 17 rankers, who scored more than 705 marks span eight states, namely Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.
Around 2.91 lakh candidates qualified in the General category, 5.12 lakh in the OBC-NCL category, 1.59 lakh in SC category, 63,716 in ST category, 95,026 in Gen-EWS, 3,666 in PwBD and 303 in PwD.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More