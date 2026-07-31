Lion's Gate Portal 2026: 10 spiritual practices to perform before you welcome the biggest manifestation portal

The Lion's Gate Portal is widely observed by many spiritual communities as a time to pause, reflect and set intentions for the future. While there is no scientific evidence supporting the spiritual claims linked to the event, many people use the period as an opportunity for mindfulness, gratitude and personal growth. Lion's Gate Portal 2026 (Pexles)

Spiritual teacher Gabrielle Bernstein shares 10 simple practices on her Instagram that can help you make the most of this time through reflection and intentional living.

When is the Lion's Gate Portal in 2026? The Lion's Gate Portal is believed to be most active on August 8, although many spiritual practitioners observe it from late July through mid-August. The date is associated with the Sun moving through the zodiac sign of Leo and the annual alignment of the Earth, the star Sirius and Orion's Belt in spiritual traditions.

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What is the Lion's Gate Portal? The Lion's Gate Portal is a spiritual concept rather than an astronomical event. It is often described as a symbolic period for releasing the past, setting intentions and welcoming positive change. People who observe it may spend time meditating, journaling, manifesting or practicing gratitude as a way to reconnect with themselves and their goals.

How can you celebrate the Lion's Gate Portal? There is no single way to observe the Lion's Gate Portal. Some people meditate, others write in a journal or spend quiet time reflecting on the life they want to create. Bernstein's suggestions focus on simple daily practices that encourage self-awareness and mindful action.

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10 simple practices to try during the Lion's Gate Portal 1. Clear space for what's coming Take a few minutes to organize your room, workspace or any place where you spend time. A clean environment can help you feel refreshed and ready for a new beginning.

2. Write down what you're ready to release Use a journal to note the habits, fears or worries you no longer want to carry. Putting your thoughts on paper can make it easier to move forward.

3. Forgive yourself Let go of guilt over past mistakes. Instead, acknowledge what you've learned and remind yourself that growth often comes from experience.

4. List eight things you appreciate Write down eight things that bring you joy or comfort today. Practicing gratitude can help shift your focus toward the positive moments in life.

5. Repeat a positive affirmation One affirmation Bernstein recommends is, "I am ready to receive." Repeat it slowly and mindfully as a reminder to stay open to new possibilities.

6. Decide how you want to feel Instead of thinking only about achievements, consider the emotions you want to experience. You may want to feel peaceful, confident, hopeful or balanced.

7. Ask the universe for a sign If this aligns with your spiritual beliefs, ask for guidance and stay open to meaningful moments that inspire or encourage you.

8. Take one meaningful action Choose one small step that supports your goals. It could be sending an email, starting a project or having a conversation you've been delaying.

9. Spend 10 minutes in stillness Sit quietly without distractions. You can meditate, focus on your breathing or simply enjoy a few moments of silence.

10. Let go and trust the journey After setting your intentions and taking action, release the need to control every outcome. Allow yourself to move forward with patience and hope.

Whether you view the Lion's Gate Portal as a spiritual tradition or simply as a reminder to slow down, these practices can help you reflect on where you are and where you would like to go next.

Disclaimer: This article is user-generated content from social media. HT claims no authority over the practices mentioned.