The uncertainty surrounding the Department of Science and Technology's (DST) INSPIRE Scholarship for Higher Education (INSPIRE-SHE) has left thousands of science students searching for alternative sources of financial support. INSPIRE-SHE Uncertainty? Check the government science scholarships students can still apply for

For many years, INSPIRE-SHE has been one of India's most prestigious scholarships for students pursuing basic and natural sciences. Every year, around 12,000 INSPIRE-SHE scholarships of ₹80,000 annually are awarded to students in the age group of 17 to 22 who are pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate studies in basic and natural sciences.

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Eligible candidates include students who rank in the top 1% of their Class 12 board examinations or qualify for admission to top institutions through specified national-level entrance examinations, such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

The last scholarship registration process was held in 2024. Since last year, the Department has not released any notification.

While no existing government scheme offers the same combination of merit-based selection and generous financial assistance as INSPIRE-SHE, several scholarships can still help students finance their higher education.

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IISER- Merit cum Means Scholarship: This scholarship is provided to meritorious and needy BS-MS students who belong to the SC/ST/PwD category and OBC category, but excluding the creamy layer, or are in possession of an EWS certificate.

Clinical Research Training Programme: This Clinical Research Training Programme (CRTP) aims to develop Physician Scientists as a way forward for improving clinical and public health research ecosystems in India. The programme would fund 3 to 4-year mentored research training fellowships for medical graduates (MBBS) and post-graduates (MD/MS/equivalent). Each year up to 12 fellowships are available, and the value of each fellowship is ₹50 lakh for a period of 3 to 4 years.

ISHAN UDAY - Special Scholarship Scheme For North Eastern Region: This scholarship is for students of the northeast region. The main objective of this scholarship is to provide equal opportunities for higher studies in the NE region. Every year, 10000 fresh scholarships are provided, and the scholarship amount is ₹5400/- per month for general degree courses and Rs.7800/- per month for technical/medical/professional/paramedical courses.

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Prime Minister's Research Fellowship (PMRF) for doctoral studies: This scholarship is for 100 new students. Under this scheme, full-time PhD scholars receive double the amount they would otherwise get for conducting research. The average government fellowship in India at any academic or research institute is approximately ₹25,000 per month, including house rent allowance (HRA). Under the Prime Minister’s Fellowship Scheme for Doctoral Research, scholars receive double the JRF/SRF as a scholarship, which is approximately ₹1,00,000 per month. While one-half of this scholarship comes from the government, the second half is contributed by a partner company, which also collaborates closely with the candidate on the research project.

Apart from these, there are other scholarships for students planning a career in research, which include:

CSIR-UGC NET Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

DBT Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF)

ICMR Junior Research Fellowship (ICMR-JRF)

These scholarships are for different academic qualifications of different age groups. The details of these scholarships are available on the respective official websites.