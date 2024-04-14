UPSC CSE Result 2023 Live: Civil Services Final result, toppers list expected soon on upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Result 2023 Live: The Union Public Service Commission is expected to announce the final results of the Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE 2024) soon. Once announced, the result can be checked on the commission's websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC Civil Service Prelims Examination 2023 was held on May 28. Candidates who cleared the Prelims round was eligible to appear for the Mains examination, which took place on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023, in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. UPSC CSE Mains result was announced on December 8. ...Read More

Interviews or personality tests of the CSE 2023 were held in phases between January 2 and April 9.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023 will fill a total of 1,105 vacancies in various central government services and departments, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

Follow this live blog for the UPSC CSE result link and other details.