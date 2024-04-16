Aditya Srivastava tops UPSC civil Services final exams 2023, Animesh Pradhan is 2nd topper, get list here
Aditya Srivastava has topped UPSC CSE final exams 2024. The complete list is given here.
The Union Public Service Commission has released the results of the Civil Service Examinations 2023 on its official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the full list by visiting the website.
Alternatively, they can also click on this direct link.
This year, a total of 1016 names have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and Central Services Group A and Group B.
Meet the toppers:
The first spot in the 2022-23 UPSC CSE final exams was bagged by Aditya Srivastava who secured an All India Rank 1 in India’s most prestigious exam. Following Animesh Pradhan who secured the second rank. Donuru Ananya Reddy has secured the third spot in UPSC final result.
List of top 10 candidates here
Rank 1: Aditya Srivastava
Rank 2: Animesh Pradhan
Rank 3: Donuru Ananya Reddy
Rank 4: P K Sidharth Ramkumar
Rank 5: Ruhani
Rank 6: Srishti Dabas
Rank 7: Anmol Rathore
Rank 8: Ashish Kumar
Rank 9: Nausheen
Rank 10: Aishwaryam Prajapati
Rank 11: Kush Motwani
Rank 12: Aniket Shandilya
Rank 13: Medha Anand
Rank 14: Shaurya Arora
Rank 15: Kunal Rastogi
Rank 16: Ayan Jain
Rank 17: Swati Sharma
Rank 18: Wardah Khan
Rank 19: Shivam Kumar
Rank 20: Akash Verma
The UPSC Civil Service Preliminary Examinations 2023 was conducted on May 28, and the UPSC Mains examination was conducted on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023. The final personality test/interview round was held phase-wise from January 2 to April 9, 2024.
Steps to check UPSC CSE 2023 Final results:
- Go to the official website upsc.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Civil Service Examinations 2023 Final Results’ under the What’s New section.
- A new window will open with the PDF with the candidates who cleared the exam.
- Download the PDF and keep a printout for future reference.
The Final results of UPSC CSE 2023 are given below:
