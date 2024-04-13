UPSC CSE Final Results 2024 expected to be out soon, check steps to download list when released and other key details

The Union Public Service Commission is all set to declare the results of the Civil Service Examinations 2023 soon. While a section of the media has reported that the results of the UPSC Civil Service Exams 2023 are expected to be out next week, no official confirmation has been made by the commission in this regard so far. Once declared, candidates will be able to access their results on the official website upsc.gov.in. UPSC Civil Services Examinations 2023: Final results expected to be declared soon on official website upsc.gov.in,

Steps to check results when declared:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

Find the link that says ‘Civil Service Examinations 2023 Final Results’ under the What’s New section on the homepage.

A new window will open with the PDF with the candidates who cleared the exam.

Download the PDF and keep a printout for future reference.

Notably, the UPSC Civil Service Preliminary Examinations 2023 was conducted on May 28, followed by the UPSC Mains examination that was conducted on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24, 2023. The main examination was held in two shifts- the first shift was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm, and the results were declared on December 8, 2023.

Candidates who cleared the Mains exam were selected for the final personality test/interview round held phase-wise from January 2 to April 9, 2024.

Through the examination, the UPSC aims to fill a total of 1,105 vacancies in various central government departments including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) among others.

