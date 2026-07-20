Steel Authority of India Limited has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Apprenticeship India and NATS portal. This recruitment drive will fill up 1110 posts in the organisation. SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1110 posts, check eligibility, official websites (REUTERS)

The last date to apply for the post is August 26, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Vacancy Details 1. Trade Apprentices: 421 posts

2. Graduate/Technician Apprentices: 689 posts

Eligibility Criteria Those candidates who have completed the qualifying examination as regular candidates are only eligible to apply. Candidates who have passed the qualifying examination in last Five years (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 & 2026) are only eligible.

The age limit should be between 18 years to 28 years as on August 31, 2026.

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How to Apply For ITI: Candidates are first required to register in the web portal apprenticeshipindia.org for registration as candidate. After registering oneself, one can login into the home page in the apprenticeship portal as candidate then go to Apprenticeship Opportunity then click search by Establishments Name (SAIL ROURKELA STEEL PLANT) to click on apply as the prescribed trade against vacancies appearing on the portal. The candidates have to apply for the respective trade through Apprenticeship Opportunity of the establishment SAIL Rourkela Steel Plant. The application will not be accepted without registration and apply on the portal.

For Degree/Diploma: Candidates are advised to register as a student online on nats.education.gov.in. After registering oneself, one can login into the home page of NATS portal as candidate then go to Establishments Requests than click Find Establishments. Candidate should select Steel Authority of India Limited, Rourkela Steel Plant to apply in passed out branch of engineering appearing on the portal. After successful apply in the respective portal, interested and eligible candidates who meet the notified criteria may walk-in as per the schedule mentioned in the Detailed Notification.

Selection Process Depending upon the vacancies available in various categories and disciplines, selection of candidates will be carried out by short listing on the basis of academic merit through a walk-in process by assigning 30% weight-age to marks secured in Class-X examination and 70% weight-age to marks secured in Degree/Diploma/ITI examination, as applicable.

Walk In Interview Venue Central Recreation Room, Trainees' Hostel, Sector-5, Rourkela- 769002, District- Sundargarh.

Detailed Notification Here