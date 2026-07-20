Department of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh, has started the registration process for AP EAMCET Counselling 2026 Phase 1 on July 20, 2026. Candidates who have qualified the written examination can check the counselling registration link through the official website of the Commissionerate of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh at cap.apcfss.in. AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: Registration for AP EAPCET Phase 1 begins at cap.apcfss.in, link here

The last date to apply is July 29, 2026. The online verification of uploaded certificates at the notified help line centres will be done from July 22 to July 31, 2026.

The web options will be exercised from July 25 to July 31, 2026. The web options can be changed on August 1, 2026, and the allotment result will be released on August 6, 2026.

Candidates eligible to apply can check the list of required documents for the counselling process.

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AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: Documents needed to apply 1. EAPCET hall ticket

2. EAPCET rank card

3. SSC marks memo

4. Intermediate marks memo

5. Bridge course certificate for intermediate vocational candidates

6. 6th class to intermediate study certificates

7. Caste certificate, Minority Certificate (If applicable)

8. Transfer Certificate

AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: Eligibility Criteria Candidates who have passed Intermediate / CBSE / ICSE / NATIONAL OPEN SCHOOL /APOSS with a pass percentage of marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry at +2 levels with >=45% for OCs and >=40% for reserved categories (BC/SC/ST) in the qualifying examination in group subjects are only eligible for admission.

The age limit and other details can be checked on the notification.

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AP EAMCET Counselling 2026: How to Apply To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of the Commissionerate of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh at cap.apcfss.in.

2. Click on AP EAMCET Counselling 2026 Phase 1 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

5. Click on submit and your application is submitted.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAMCET.

Direct link to apply for AP EAMCET Counselling 2026