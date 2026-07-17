DU UG Admission 2026: CSAS first list released at du.ac.in, 93k+ students get seats

Delhi University has released the DU UG Admission 2026 first list. More than 93000 candidates were offered seats in the first round of admissions. The first list was released for admissions to 221 programs in 67 colleges, accounting for 1393 programs + college combinations. Delhi University (File Photo)

A total of 218284 candidates registered for the round, of whom 93033were allotted seats. Out of the total, 42019 are male candidates, and 51014 are female candidates. The allocation rate is 86.1%.

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A total of 15,942,385 unique college-programme preferences were considered during the allocation process, the university said in a notification.

Among special category admissions, 1,243 single girl child candidates and 242 orphan candidates, including 109 male and 133 female applicants, received allocations.

As per the official notice, the fill rate for category-wise allocations is 99.9 per cent for the unreserved category, 96 per cent for OBC, 95.2 per cent for Scheduled Castes, 92.7 per cent for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 67.3 per cent for Scheduled Tribes and 23 per cent for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

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The candidates who have been allotted a seat can accept it by 11.59 pm of July 18, 2026. They should submit the payment by the allotted time. The candidates are advised to exercise the "upgrade" option and reorder their higher preferences till 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

Once the candidates submit their programme fees within a stipulated Round, they will get an opportunity to choose "Upgrade/ Freeze". Candidates who choose for "upgrade" will be able to reorder their higher preferences within the duration of the round in which the admission was sought. The candidates can reorder the higher preferences as many times as they wish till the deadline of the respective round.

DU UG Admission 2026: How to check To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in.

2. Click on DU UG first allotment list 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the list.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details ron admissions candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.