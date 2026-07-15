The IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has launched future-ready training programs for school students and teachers. These training programs are launched in collaboration with Madhubun Educational Books and BodhBridge Education. IIT M Pravartak launches free AI, cybersecurity, career guidance programs for students, teachers: How to apply (Handout image)

The courses launched for class 7 to 12 educators and students across India are offered online, with live interactive sessions by experts, course materials, and case studies, along with access to recorded sessions. The training programme and materials are offered free of charge.

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These programs help learners build essential 21st-century skills, including leadership, innovation, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, communication, and emerging technologies. The programs are designed to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and real-world application. Participants will learn from experts, build practical skills, and earn certifications.

List of courses for teachers and students The courses for school students are listed here:

1. Cybersecurity Fundamentals Program

2. Computational Thinking

3. Design Thinking & Innovation Program

4. Fundamentals of Entrepreneurship Program

5. Fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence

6. Public Speaking & Storytelling Program

7. Financial Literacy Program

8. Leadership & Emotional Intelligence Program

The list of courses for teachers:

1. Classroom Management & Student Engagement Program

2. Leadership Development Program for Educators

3. Storytelling & Student Engagement Program

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Students and teachers can attend the online expert-led session by registering for free. They can learn practical, future-ready skills from anywhere. Upon completion of the course, an exam will be held, and those who pass will receive an online certificate.

The offline courses will be held at the IIT Madras Campus / IIT Madras Research Park, Chennai/ School. In the offline courses, students and teachers can participate in hands-on sessions and experience immersive, activity-based learning. They will get certificates upon successful completion.

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How to apply for courses To apply for the courses, candidates can follow the steps given below.

a. Go to IIT Madras Pravartak website.

b. Click on the Future Ready Courses link.

c. A new page will open where the links of all courses will be available.

d. Beside the link the date the course will be taught is also given.

e. Click on the link on the date mentioned beside.

f. The course will begin.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT Madras Pravartak.