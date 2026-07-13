CEP, IIT Delhi opens admissions for six-month advanced certificate in agentic AI program
Admissions have been opened by CEP, IIT Delhi for a six-month live online Advanced Certificate in Agentic AI programme beginning on September 26, 2026
The Continuing Education Program (CEP) of IIT Delhi, along with SeNSE Center, has formally released admissions for the state-of-the-art ‘Advanced Certificate in Agentic AI’.
This six-month program, which will be conducted 100 per cent online through live sessions, will begin on 26 September 2026. Since contemporary organisations are moving swiftly from digital assistants to systems that can reason, plan, and execute tasks on their own, this curriculum has been carefully designed to keep pace with these technological advancements. This program is specifically designed for engineers, product designers, and tech leaders who seek to move beyond the basics to develop robust autonomous systems.
The IT industry is currently facing a serious shortfall, with India experiencing a 38 to 42 per cent talent gap in specialised AI architecture roles. According to industry reports and LinkedIn's Labour Market Update, there has been a 59.5 per cent increase in hiring requirements for specialised engineers annually. To ensure that the skills shortage gap is addressed systematically, this joint venture by IIT Delhi provides professionals with the necessary technical know-how.
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During the entire course of the programme, the participants will gain full mastery over the fundamental concepts behind autonomous systems design and use of Large Language Models (LLMs) as powerful reasoning tools.
In particular, the curriculum highlights several issues, including multi-agent architectural orchestration, Model Context Protocols (MCP), Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), and long-term memory in system architecture. Importantly, the organisation has a strong focus on governance and autonomy, which is essential for keeping systems reliable and ethically oriented.
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For immediate practical application, the learning experience includes extensive hands-on training with industry-standard tools, such as LangChain, AutoGen, CrewAI, n8n, Flowise, and Docker. The theoretical aspects are covered through four module-end projects, along with an enterprise-level capstone project that simulates real-world engineering problems. All teaching sessions will be conducted live by the renowned faculty of IIT Delhi.
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For IT professionals and system architects who want to put autonomous software into practice in the BFSI, technology, or enterprise software space, this certificate is definitely the way forward.
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