IITM Pravartak launches 5-month executive programme to prepare healthcare professionals for AI-driven healthcare
A 5-month executive programme has been launched by IITM Pravartak to help healthcare professionals understand and apply AI in healthcare practice.
IITM Pravartak has started admissions for its Executive Programme in AI-Driven Healthcare Transformation, a five-month course that will be conducted through live online weekend classes. The programme has been prepared for doctors, healthcare professionals and others working in the healthcare sector who want to understand how technology is being used in hospitals and healthcare services today. Graduates from recognised universities can apply, while medical graduates will be given preference. As part of the programme, participants will also have the option to attend a two-day campus immersion at IIT Madras Research Park. An 8 percent early bird fee benefit is also being offered for a limited period.
Technology is now becoming a part of many healthcare services. Hospitals are using digital systems in patient care, medical records, hospital administration and research. Because of these changes, many healthcare professionals are looking for courses that can help them understand these developments and use them in their daily work. Keeping this requirement in mind, the programme has been introduced with a practical approach instead of a classroom-only format.
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The course covers topics related to healthcare services, hospital operations, patient care, clinical processes, medical research and digital health. It also explains how Generative AI and Agentic AI are being used in different healthcare situations through practical examples. Instead of limiting the learning to theory, participants will work with commonly used tools and real-life case studies so that the concepts can be understood more easily.
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All classes will be held online during weekends, allowing working professionals to attend without interrupting their regular schedules. Selected sessions will also be taken by IITM Pravartak faculty members. Participants are expected to spend around six hours every week on the programme. The total programme fee is ₹1,54,900 + GST, and a certificate will be awarded after the successful completion of the course.
Applications are being accepted from graduates who have completed the 10+2+3 education pattern from a recognised university. Although preference has been given to medical graduates, the course is also open to other healthcare professionals interested in learning about the growing use of technology in the sector. An engineering or technical background is not required to join the programme.
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Admissions are currently open through the official programme portal. The course has been planned to help healthcare professionals improve their knowledge of technology used in hospitals, research organisations and healthcare institutions. As more healthcare organisations adopt digital systems, such programmes are expected to help professionals keep pace with changing workplace requirements and apply what they learn in their day-to-day responsibilities.
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