UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 109 Medical Officer and other posts

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 13, 2024 11:14 AM IST

UPSC will recruit candidates for Medical Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for Medical Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 109 posts in the organization.

UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 109 Medical Officer and other posts(HT file)

The last date to apply is till May 2, 2024. Read below for eligibility, vacancy details and other information.

Vacancy Details

  • Scientist-B: 3 posts
  • Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor: 42 posts
  • Investigator Grade-I: 2 posts
  • Assistant Chemist: 3 posts
  • Nautical Surveyor-cum Deputy Director General: 6 posts
  • Assistant Professor: 13 posts
  • Medical Officer: 40 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

