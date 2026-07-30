The value of higher education continues to be questioned in the UK and globally. There is growing debate among employers about how international degrees compare to domestic education and nowhere is this more prevalent than in India. Turning international education into career capital for Indian graduates

Many international institutions simply lack visibility in the Indian labour market. Understandably, employers often maintain deep, long-standing relationships with domestic universities. Unless international graduates can clearly articulate what makes their education distinctive, they can risk being overlooked.

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This should prompt reflection within the sector. If we, as educators and institutions, cannot clearly articulate the real value of an international degree, how can we expect our graduates to do so?

In a disrupted and interconnected world, the ability to communicate across cultures, understand different perspectives, and build relationships beyond familiar boundaries is no longer optional – it is essential. Businesses operate globally, challenges and opportunities cross borders, and organisations value people who can navigate complexity with empathy, tact, and confidence.

Universities are uniquely placed to nurture the wide range of skills valued by employers across the globe. Active listening and openness to different viewpoints are essential for engaging critically and constructively with diverse ideas. Coupled with empathy and emotional intelligence, these qualities enable individuals to recognise and value a wide range of lived experiences. Building intercultural relationships requires applying respect, diplomacy, and cultural awareness in global settings. Finally, global and interdisciplinary thinking allows for meaningful connections across fields, sectors, and contexts, creating opportunities for innovative solutions and inclusive perspectives.

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Yet too often, these capabilities remain implicit – assumed rather than demonstrated. As a result, graduates may have these skills but struggle to express them in ways that resonate with employers.

This is why our Learning & Teaching Strategy places emphasis on making the employability value of education explicit through curriculum transformation. We want students to confidently understand where and how they are developing key skills, and to be able to evidence them in their careers.

In practice, this means embedding employability into course descriptions, assessment and feedback; aligning learning outcomes with clearly defined, career-relevant competencies; expanding meaningful work experience opportunities inside and outside the curriculum; supporting students to recognise and communicate their global mindset and adaptability; and encouraging reflection on how their international experience prepares them to work across cultures and contexts.

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We are also supporting colleagues to adopt inclusive teaching and advising practices that value diverse backgrounds, experiences and ways of learning. Our language matters and so does how we help students to frame their strengths.

Employers do still value internationally educated graduates, particularly those with relevant skills, applied experience and genuine global awareness, but the competitive landscape is shifting, and cultural expectations are evolving. Simply holding an international degree is no longer enough. Graduates must understand, evidence, and articulate what makes their education distinctive.

If we equip students to do that, they will not just succeed in the global workforce, they will shape it. That is the true value of international higher education.