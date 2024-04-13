MP Board Results 2024: Class 10, 12 results expected after April 20, check steps to download and key details

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the board exam results of Classes 10 and 12 after April 20. Sources told HT Digital that the board exam results will be declared after April 20, however, an official confirmation on the same is yet to be received. The date and time of the release of results will be announced before the declaration of the results. MP Board Results 2024: Class 10 and 12 results expected after April 20. (HT File Image)

Results of Classes 5th and 8th, meanwhile, are also awaited.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Also read: UP Board Results 2024: Class 10, 12 marksheets expected by April 25, check steps to download and key details here

When declared, students will be able to check the MP board 5th, 8th, 10th, and 12th results on the mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. using their roll number and application number.

The results can be accessed using the following steps:

Visit mpresults.nic.in.

Click on the result link for your class (5th, 8th, 10th or 12th, as required)

Log in with the required credentials and check the marks.

Download and save the page.

Also read: Kerala HC directs state govt to issue guidelines on extent of playground in schools, gives 4-month deadline

Last year, the results of Classes 10th and 12 were released on May 25, while the results of Classes 5th and 8th were released on May 15. The pass percentage for Class 10 was 63.2 percent, and for Class 12, it was 55.28 percent.

Notably, the MP board 10th exam was held from February 5 to February 28 this year, and the Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 6 to March 5. Around 16 lakh candidates were eligible for the two exams.

Also read: CBSE Board Result 2024: Check past trends of Class 10, 12 results