UP Board Results 2024: Class 10, 12 marksheets expected by April 25, check steps to download and key details here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the UP Board Results 2024 soon. Sources told Hindustan Times that the results of Class 10th and 12th will likely be announced by April 25. However, no official confirmation has so far been made by the authorities on the same. Once the results are declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites result.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. UP Board Results 2024: UPMSP is expected to announce the results UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams by April 25. Check the steps to download the results once declared. (HT file image)

According to sources, the board is currently carrying out the process of rechecking and correcting the results to prevent any error or discrepancy before uploading the marks. The date of the result declaration will be confirmed following the approval by board authorities.

Coincidently, in 2023, the UP Board Results were declared on April 25.

Students can go through the following steps to check the results when declared:

Go to the official website result.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link named ‘Download UP Board Result 2024.’

Select the results you wish to see as per the exam appeared for.

On the login page, enter your credentials.

After viewing your results, download and print a copy for future reference.

It may be mentioned here that the UPMSP conducted the High School and Intermediate final examinations between February 22 and March 9. A total of 55,25,308 candidates had registered for the board exams, out of which 29,47,311 are Class 10 and 25,77,997 are Class 12 students.

