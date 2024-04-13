Uttarakhand Board of School Education will declare UK Board Result 2024 on April 30, 2024. The confirmed date and time of release of UBSE Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th results will be announced prior to the declaration of the results. UK Board Result 2024: UBSE Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th results expected on April 30

While speaking to Hindustan Times, sources said that Class 10 and Class 12 results will likely be announced on April 30, 2024.

This year Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 examination was conducted in February- March 2024. Class 10 board exam was conducted from February 27 to March 16, 2024, and Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 27 to March 16, 2024. The examination on most of the days for Class 10, 12 was conducted from 9.45 pm to 1 pm. 15 minutes was given to read the question papers.

UK Board Result 2024: How to check

All the appeared candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UBSE at ukresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

Click on UK Board Result 2024 for Class 10, Class 12 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2023, the UBSE results for 10th, 12th was announced on May 25. The overall pass percentage of UK Board 12th results was 85.58 percent. Tanu Chauhan had topped UK 12th with 97.60%. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 85.17%. The Class 10 topper was Sushant Chandravanshi. A total of 2,59,437 candidates had appeared for Class 10, 12 exams out of which 1,32,115 students appeared in the Class 10 final exam and 1,27,324 students appeared for the Class 12 final exam. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UBSE.