TS Inter Results expected after April 20, check important details and steps to download here

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will soon be declaring the results of the Inter 1st and 2nd year examinations. According to local media reports, then the Telangana inter results is expected to be out after April 20th, However, no official confirmation has so far been made on the same. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to declare the results of the Inter 1st and 2nd year examinations after April 20. (HT File)

When the results are declared, candidates can visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in to check their results.

Once the results are out, candidates can go through the following steps:

Go to the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Telangana Inter Results 2024.’

For 1st year results, click on ‘TS Inter 1st year Results 2024’.

Likewise, for 2nd year results, click on ‘TS Inter 2nd year Results 2024’.

On the login page, enter your credentials. Your results will appear in a new window.

Download and print a copy of the result for future reference.

Notably, the TS Inter 1st year exams began on February 28 and ended on March 18, whereas the examinations for the 2nd year students began on February 29 and concluded on March 19.

Around 10 lakh students appeared in the Telangana Class 11 and 12 examinations.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh declared AP Inter Result 2024 on April 12, 2024, on the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in. The AP Inter Result 2024 was announced at a press conference conducted by the Board officials.

