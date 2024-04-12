JAC 10th, 12th Results 2024: The Jharkhand Acacemic Council (JAC) will announce Class 10th or Matric and Class 12th or Inter final examination results this month. When released, students can check the Jharkhand board results using their roll codes and roll numbers. JAC 10th, 12th Result 2024 Date: Jharkhand Matric, Inter results this month(HTfile)

JAC 10th, 12th results 2024: List of websites

jacresults.com

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jharresults.nic.in

This year, the JAC conducted the Jharkhand board Matric and Inter final exams in February. Examinations for both classes took place from February 6 to 26.

The Matric examination was held in the first shift – from 9:45 am to 1:05 pm (for OMR sheets: 9:45 am to 11:20 pm and for question booklet: 11:25 pm to 1:05 pm). The Intermediate exam took place in the second shift – from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. (From 2 pm to 3:35 pm for OMR and from 3:40 to 5:20 pm for booklets.)

The JAC usually announces Matric and Inter results in two parts. First, it releases Class 10th or Matric result along with the Inter Science stream results. After that, Inter Arts and Commerce results are declared.

JAC Matric and Inter Science results were released on May 23 last year. In Class 10, the overall pass percentage was 95.38 per cent and in Class 12 Science, it was 81.45 per cent.

Class 12th Arts and Commerce results were out on May 30. The pass percentage in the Arts stream was 95.97 per cent and in the Commerce stream, it was 88.60 per cent.

How to check JAC Jharkhand Matric, Inter results 2024