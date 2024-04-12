QS World University Rankings: O.P. Jindal Global University ranked number one law school in India, 72nd globally

The O.P. Jindal Global University has been ranked as the top law school in India and 72nd globally as per the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 for Law and Legal Studies. O.P. Jindal Global University has been ranked as the top Law School in India and 72nd globally as per the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024.

As per the QS World University Rankings, O.P. Jindal Global University ranked number one law university in India for the 5th consecutive year, whereas it jumped to 72nd place from the 84th rank secured last year.

The rankings are given by QS based on certain criteria including academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations, and H-index (an index that measures the stability of impact and quality of work published by the institution’s scholars), among other factors.

A press release informed that the JGLS even surpassed global institutions such as the University of Nottingham, University of Texas at Austin, Waseda University, Nanyang Technological University (NTU), and Boston University, among others.

Naveen Jindal, Founding Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, expressed pride over the achievement and said that the consistency with which JGLS has been featured as the country’s top law school in the prestigious QS World University Rankings explained that it has never wavered in its mission of providing world-class education in India.

He added that the emergence of JGLS as India’s No. 1 law school in just over a decade of its existence signifies the thirst for quality education among the youth of the country.

Prof (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal University highlighted that JGLS is the only law school in India to be featured among the TOP-100 in the world.

“JGLS has only been established 15 years ago with 10 faculty members and 100 students in 2009, Today, it has over 5,500 students and over 550 full-time faculty members. It has achieved such distinction in a remarkably short time due to its pedagogy, teaching standards, research outcomes, and international partnerships which has made it the premier law school in the country today,” said Dr Kumar.

Meanwhile, apart from JGLS, two other Law Schools from India made it to the list this year. These include the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru which has been ranked 151-200, and the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, ranked 201-250.

